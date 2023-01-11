Cnooc lifts spending to raise energy supply as China reopens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Cnooc lifts spending to raise energy supply as China reopens

China National Offshore Oil Corp. pledged higher spending this year as Beijing looks to raise production to safeguard energy security and fuel a rebound in economic growth.
By Bloomberg
11/01/2023, 9:26 am
Signage for Cnooc Ltd. is displayed on the company's headquarters in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, July 24, 2012. Photographer: Nelson Ching/Bloomberg

China’s biggest offshore oil and gas driller said capital expenditure will rise to between 100 billion ($14 billion) and 110 billion yuan, from 100 billion yuan in 2022, to fund an increase in output to between 650 million and 660 million barrels of oil equivalent. Cnooc produced 620 million barrels last year.

Cnooc’s spending plans, released at its annual strategy event on Wednesday, follow a near-doubling in profit in the third quarter after energy prices spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They also signal optimism that China will quickly bounce back from the current wave of virus infections that are hobbling the economy after the government’s abrupt shift from Covid Zero late last year.

In that vein, Cnooc predicted that China’s economy will grow 5.1% in 2023, from a consensus of 3% growth in 2022. Domestic demand for crude oil has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels and will rise further, it said.

Raised Ambitions

At last year’s event, the company had forecast that a steady stream of investment would raise output to as much as 650 million barrels in 2023 and 690 million barrels in 2024. That effort is being aided by new discoveries in Chinese waters, lifting Cnooc’s share of national output compared with peers PetroChina Co. and Sinopec, which are challenged by aging wells.

On Wednesday, Cnooc raised those ambitions to as much as 700 million barrels in 2024 and 740 million barrels in 2025, pledging to keep crude oil output steady while increasing its production of cleaner-burning natural gas.

China is the world’s largest energy user and importer of oil, gas and coal, and improving energy security is a key plank of President Xi Jinping’s agenda.

Cnooc is also trying to carve out a role in the country’s booming clean energy sector by applying its offshore expertise to wind projects in particular. Last year, it said it would allocate as much of 10% of its capital expenditure to renewables by 2025.

While Cnooc is the smallest of China’s Big 3 state oil companies, it’s the first to announce spending plans and usually provides clues to the upstream strategies of its rivals. Its listed unit is due to report full-year earnings in late March.

