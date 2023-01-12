Scotland’s energy strategy: ‘bold’, or a ‘betrayal’ – what do you think?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Politicians, analysts and workers have now all had some time to digest the Scottish Government’s ‘energy strategy and just transition plan’.

Laden with ambitions and pledges – centring primarily on renewables – the document lays out plans to realise Scotland’s “bright future over the next decade”.

On the surface anyway, it would seem uncontroversial, but certain aspects of the strategy have sparked hot debate.

Crucially, the plan seeks to accelerate the wind down of the North Sea oil and gas industry, declaring a “presumption against” further exploration.

Designed to limit Scotland’s contribution to climate change, the proposal has drawn harsh criticism from industry figures, particularly in the north-east of Scotland.

Many have pointed out that oil and gas will be needed for decades to come, and thus producing it in the North Sea, which has a comparatively low environmental impact, makes rational sense.

Supporters of the strategy believe it will facilitate a faster and fairer transition away from hydrocarbons, and spur investment in green energy technologies.

Your view

Reactions from energy industry figures, NGOs and politicians have been a dime a dozen in the last couple of days.

But it is often the thoughts and opinions of oil and gas workers – boots on the ground who will be directly impacted by decisions taken at a government level – that are seldom heard.

So tell us, what do you think of the energy strategy? Is it a “breathtaking betrayal” of a crucial Scottish industry? A “potentially transformative” step towards a low carbon future? Is the truth somewhere in the middle?

Let us know your thoughts on social media or email info@energyvoice.com

Read more about Holyrood’s energy strategy below.

Scottish energy strategy branded ‘breathtaking betrayal’ as government takes aim at North Sea exploration

Scottish Government mulls upping offshore wind ambitions

Anger as Rishi Sunak claims SNP ‘do not want to support’ North Sea energy industry