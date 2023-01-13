Aberdeen-based Repsol Sinopec Resources UK appoints another CEO

An error occurred. Please try again.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK (RSRUK) has appointed Luis Polo as its new chief executive, replacing Nicolas Foucart who only took up the role in September.

This appointment marks the third boss the firm has had in the past eight months, with Mr Foucart’s predecessor, Jose Luis Muñoz vacating the position late last year.

Mr Munoz moved to one of the North Sea operator’s parent companies, Repsol, where he now works as the head of mergers and acquisitions.

“Mr Foucart leaves Repsol Sinopec to pursue an opportunity outside of the organisation,” according to RSRUK, which has a base on Holburn Street in Aberdeen.

Mr Polo will take over the joint venture between Spain’s Repsol and China’s Sinopec at the start of March.

The new boss began his energy career in 1989 as a field engineer with Schlumberger, holding positions in the North Sea, Libya, Angola and Vietnam.

He later joined Repsol in 1992 as an operations engineer, working across projects in the North Sea, Libya, Egypt, and Spain.

Before taking the top spot at RSRUK, Mr Polo’s was Repsol’s Colombia Business Unit director, where he was responsible for upstream development and production operations in the country.

On his appointment, Mr Polo said: “I’m delighted to be appointed CEO of Repsol Sinopec. The continued health and safety of all Repsol Sinopec personnel, and the many contractors who support our operations will be my priority”.

“Our aim is to consistently deliver results against our corporate strategy, which is focussed on safe and sustainable operations from our producing assets, efficient decommissioning, and the energy transition”.

“It’s an interesting time to be part of the energy sector and I look forward to leading Repsol Sinopec through the challenges and opportunities ahead”.

“I would like to thank Nicolas Foucart for his commitment and support to the business.”

Mr Polo holds a degree in mining engineering and an MBA from the Instituto de Empresa Business School in Madrid. He also holds a PDD from the IESE Business School in Madrid.