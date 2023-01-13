Aberdeen-based Repsol Sinopec Resources UK appoints another CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen-based Repsol Sinopec Resources UK appoints another CEO

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK (RSRUK) has appointed Luis Polo as its new chief executive, replacing Nicolas Foucart who only took up the role in September.
By Ryan Duff
13/01/2023, 10:06 am Updated: 13/01/2023, 3:40 pm
Jose Luis Munoz, Luis Polo and Nicolas Foucart

This appointment marks the third boss the firm has had in the past eight months, with Mr Foucart’s predecessor, Jose Luis Muñoz vacating the position late last year.

Mr Munoz moved to one of the North Sea operator’s parent companies, Repsol, where he now works as the head of mergers and acquisitions.

Mr Foucart leaves Repsol Sinopec to pursue an opportunity outside of the organisation,” according to RSRUK, which has a base on Holburn Street in Aberdeen.

Mr Polo will take over the joint venture between Spain’s Repsol and China’s Sinopec at the start of March.

The new boss began his energy career in 1989 as a field engineer with Schlumberger, holding positions in the North Sea, Libya, Angola and Vietnam.

He later joined Repsol in 1992 as an operations engineer, working across projects in the North Sea, Libya, Egypt, and Spain.

Before taking the top spot at RSRUK, Mr Polo’s was Repsol’s Colombia Business Unit director, where he was responsible for upstream development and production operations in the country.

On his appointment, Mr Polo said: “I’m delighted to be appointed CEO of Repsol Sinopec. The continued health and safety of all Repsol Sinopec personnel, and the many contractors who support our operations will be my priority”.

“Our aim is to consistently deliver results against our corporate strategy, which is focussed on safe and sustainable operations from our producing assets, efficient decommissioning, and the energy transition”.

“It’s an interesting time to be part of the energy sector and I look forward to leading Repsol Sinopec through the challenges and opportunities ahead”.

“I would like to thank Nicolas Foucart for his commitment and support to the business.”

Mr Polo holds a degree in mining engineering and an MBA from the Instituto de Empresa Business School in Madrid. He also holds a PDD from the IESE Business School in Madrid.

