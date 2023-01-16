Former Keppel O&M management warned over Petrobras bribery scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Former Keppel O&M management warned over Petrobras bribery scandal

Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has issued stern warnings to six ex-senior management staff of Keppel Offshore & Marine for their alleged bribery involving contracts with Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras.
By Energy Voice
16/01/2023, 3:21 am
Keppel O&M built the FPSO P-69 for Petrobras

Keppel O&M is Singapore’s largest oil rig builder and a major player in the global energy and marine sector. The offshore yard is part of state-backed Keppel Corporation, one of the largest conglomerates in Singapore.

Keppel O&M has paid out US$422 million in fines as part of an international settlement of the case – following the bribery scandal which emerged in 2017 – and has been led by the US. The yard has also received a conditional warning in lieu of prosecution.

In a statement on Thursday, CPIB reported that it had finished its consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, based on investigations into the six individuals who had allegedly conspired with each other to give bribe payments totalling about US$55 million to foreign consultants involved in Keppel O&M’s business interests in Brazil.

The bribes, paid between 2001 and 2014, were intended to help secure contracts with the Brazilian company Petrobras.

The culpability of the six individuals, who have not been named, the available evidence and “what is appropriate in the circumstances” were also taken into consideration to not press charges and issue stern warnings instead, noted the CPIB.

The CPIB said that a number of factors led to its decision to issue stern warnings, including the difficulties involved in getting evidence in a complex case involving multiple authorities and witnesses from several countries.

“Many of the documents are located in different jurisdictions. In addition, key witnesses are located outside of Singapore and cannot be compelled to give evidence here,” it said.

The latest news follows an announcement in early January that two former employees of Keppel Fels were charged with corruption. The pair were involved in a bribery scandal that involved the intent to mislead Keppel Fels into selling scrap steel to Corus SEA.

