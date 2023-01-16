Indonesia sends navy to monitor Chinese coast guard ship near Harbour Energy gas field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Indonesia sends navy to monitor Chinese coast guard ship near Harbour Energy gas field

Indonesia has deployed a warship to its North Natuna Sea to monitor a Chinese coast guard vessel that has been active in the gas-rich maritime area, the country’s naval chief said on Saturday of an area that both countries claim as their own.
By Energy Voice
16/01/2023, 8:17 am Updated: 16/01/2023, 8:19 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockOn patrol: the Indonesian navy
Indonesia has deployed a warship to its North Natuna Sea to monitor a Chinese coast guard vessel that has been active in the gas-rich maritime area, the country’s naval chief said on Saturday of an area that both countries claim as their own.

Ship tracking data shows the vessel, CCG 5901, has been sailing in the Natuna Sea, particularly near Harbour Energy’s (LON:HBR) Tuna gas field and its Chim Sao oil and gas field in Vietnamese waters since December 30, the Indonesian Ocean Justice Initiative told Reuters.

A warship, maritime patrol plane and drone had been deployed to monitor the vessel, Laksamana Muhammad Ali, the chief of the Indonesian navy, told Reuters.

“The Chinese vessel has not conducted any suspicious activities,” he said. “However, we need to monitor it as it has been in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for some time.”

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) gives vessels navigation rights through an EEZ, reported Reuters.

The activity comes after an EEZ agreement between Indonesia and Vietnam, and recent approval from Indonesia for Harbour Energy and its Russian partner Zarubezhneft to develop the Tuna gas field in the Natuna Sea, with an estimated investment of at least $1 billion.

In 2021, Energy Voice reported that Chinese law enforcement vessels were active at Harbour Energy’s Tuna Block in the Natuna Sea within Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Their presence underscored Beijing’s assertion that it has territorial rights in that area of the South China Sea.

Harbour’s drilling previously attracted the attention of Beijing as the Tuna discovery sits in an area also claimed by China through its sweeping claim to most of the South China Sea within its U-shaped ‘nine-dash line’, which is not recognised by its neighbours or internationally by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.The Tuna PSC lies about 10 nautical miles from the Indonesia-Vietnam maritime border.

Jakarta maintains there is no maritime dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea. A 2016 international arbitration court ruling in the Hague, that said most of China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea had no legal basis or validity, reinforces Indonesia’s position.

