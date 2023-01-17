French giant TotalEnergies accounting for $1bn windfall tax hit ahead of 2022 results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

French giant TotalEnergies accounting for $1bn windfall tax hit ahead of 2022 results

North Sea operator TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) expects to shell out millions of pounds to the UK Government, as a result of the divisive windfall tax.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/01/2023, 11:46 am Updated: 17/01/2023, 4:38 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Culzean platformTotalEnergies windfall tax 2022
TotalEnergies' Culzean platform

In a trading statement, the French supermajor says the “energy profits levy impact” in its “2022 adjust results” is forecast to be $1 billion (£818 million).

For the fourth quarter of last year alone, TotalEnergies expects its tax receipts relating to the EPL to be $400m (£328m).

That excludes a $300m (£246m) “negative deferred tax impact accounted as special item”.

TotalEnergies’ will hold a 2022 results and 2023 outlook presentation next month.

EPL here to stay

In his autumn budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt upped the headline rate of tax on North Sea oil and gas producers.

As well as raising the EPL by an additional 10% to a total of 35% – when combined with other taxes it means companies now pay 75% overall – the policy was extended until 2028.

north sea windfall tax © PA
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

To add insult to injury, a sunset clause, that would have caused the windfall tax to end if the oil price fell below a certain level, was done away with.

North Sea firms and trade bodies slammed the move, and warned that companies ability to invest in energy security would be constricted as a result.

Companies responding as feared

It was a projection that quickly came true, with TotalEnergies confirming plans to slash its UK spend by a quarter in 2023 in response to the levy increase.

In a statement, the company’s outgoing UK chairman Jean-Luc Guiziou told Energy Voice that the move would entail it cutting its North Sea investment plans by £100m.

© Supplied by TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies’ outgoing UK country chairman Jean-Luc Guiziou.

Mr Guiziou said the lack of a price floor was particularly concerning.

While TotalEnergies axed its spend, Harbour Energy, the North Sea’s top producer, revealed it wouldn’t be taking part in the latest licensing round.

The windfall tax increase means Harbour faces a $5.5bn bill for 2022-2028, according to analysts.

Pay day for public purse

For Westminster anyway, the policy – first announced as part of a package of measures designed to combat the UK’s cost-of-living crisis – is working as it should.

Prolonged high oil and gas prices mean for tax receipts from the sector could be on course to hit an all-time high.

uk energy

Analysis carried out by the Office for Budget Responsibility last year has proceeds from the industry hitting £20.7 billion in 2023-24.

Just over half of that, £10.8bn, will be as a result of the windfall tax.

If takings do hit that level, it would be “an all-time high for oil and gas revenues in cash terms”, and the “highest as a share of GDP since 1985-86”.

