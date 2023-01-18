CHC will ‘move with the industry’ if offshore rotas change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

CHC will ‘move with the industry’ if offshore rotas change

CHC will 'move with the industry' says UK operations director Harry Bos.
By Ryan Duff
18/01/2023, 7:00 am
Harry Bos, UK Operations Director CHC
Harry Bos, UK Operations Director CHC

CHC UK operations director Harry Bos has said that his firm will ‘absolutely’ move to meet increased flight demand if North Sea operators move away from controversial shift patterns.

The three on, three off shift pattern has been heavily criticised in recent months with workers wanting to move to a rota that would see them working in the North Sea for two weeks, followed by two weeks onshore.

Late last year, Jake Malloy of RMT Union said that scrapping the three on, three off rota could ease the issue of North Sea worker shortages by creating a better “work life balance” that could attract people to the industry.

Inside CHC's Aberdeen hanger
Inside CHC’s Aberdeen hanger

If North Sea operators were to roll this out as a standard in the UK basin, helicopter operators would receive an increase in demand, this is something Mr Bos is not worried about.

“If there is an increased flight demand, we can work with that, absolutely,” the UK helicopter boss told Energy Voice.

“We don’t control the rotas of the offshore companies that is nothing to do with any of the helicopter companies, but if we had an increase in contracts or need to increase aircraft numbers, we have the facilities in the terminal here to work with that.”

© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho
Harry Bos, UK Operations Director CHC in conversation with Energy Voice.

The only thing that would cause difficulties for firms such as CHC is if a decision to change shift patterns was made without their knowledge, as Mr Bos said, “It requires a bit of notice.”

Speaking on the hanger bast in Aberdeen, the CHC UK operations director said that the Dyce hanger held “about 20 helicopters” in its “heyday”.

However, it is “difficult to say”, how much the hanger could expand by “because there are factors where we need a little bit more time to expend,” Mr Bos said.

© Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr /
Helicopters under maintenance at CHC’s Aberdeen hanger

The boss, who was appointed to his current position in November last year, says that his team is ready to move with the industry and meet its demands.

“We move with the industry whether it’s flight demands, whether it’s moving to renewables.

“It’s all a matter of cooperating and making sure that we do the things in a way that works for us as well as for the customers.”

CHC helicopters at the firm's Dyce hanger
CHC helicopters at the firm’s Dyce hanger

CHC announced yesterday that it will be selling Offshore Helicopter Services UK to the South African-based Ultimate Aviation Group.

This followed a ruling from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that forced the company to offload the helicopter operator it had recently acquired from Babcock for £10 million.

Mr Bos said: “Of course, the decision of the CMA was disappointing, but it is the decision we are living with.

“We are moving on with the bits of Babcock that we have in Denmark and Australia and with our current team and our current portfolio.”

