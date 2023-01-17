Workers to ramp up strikes at Scottish offshore supply chain firm over pay row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Workers to ramp up strikes at Scottish offshore supply chain firm over pay row

Dozens of workers at a Scottish offshore supply chain firm are to down tools this week as a long-running pay dispute continues.
By Hamish Penman
17/01/2023, 5:11 pm
FTV Proclad
A FTV Proclad International technician at work.

Dozens of workers at a Scottish offshore supply chain firm are to down tools this week as a long-running pay dispute continues.

Union representatives have accused Glenrothes-based FTV Proclad, which boasts Shell and BP amongst its clients, of “burying its head in the sand”.

More than thirty GMB members at the firm will take two more days of strike action from 7am tomorrow, until 6.59am on Friday.

It follows the rejection of a 3% pay rise proposal for 2022-23.

Workers, who the GMB says have endured 11 pay freeze plans in 13 years, are calling 0n FTV Proclad to table a “significantly improved offer” in order to help them cope with the ongoing cost-of-living crises.

Industrial action has been a common feature of the UK in recent months as people try to secure better wages in order to combat soaring costs.

FTV Proclad is a global market and technological leader in offshore and engineering solutions, which, according to the GMB, has a “lucrative client portfolio” including oil and gas majors.

GMB Scotland organiser Chris Kennedy said: “These strikes are a direct response by our hard-pressed members to their employer’s intransigence.

“Proclad is burying its head in the sand, but this dispute isn’t going away until our members receive an offer that’s worthy of their consultation and demonstrates better value for the work they do.

“The consequences of Proclad’s regressive pay policy, imposing eleven pay freezes in the last thirteen years, has resulted in significant real terms cuts to the pay and conditions of the Glenrothes workforce.

“That’s why another below inflation offer in the grip of a punishing cost-of-living crisis from this self-styled industry leader is simply not credible.”

FTV Proclad, part of the Dubai-headquartered Proclad group, has been approached for comment.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts