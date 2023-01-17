Workers to ramp up strikes at Scottish offshore supply chain firm over pay row

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dozens of workers at a Scottish offshore supply chain firm are to down tools this week as a long-running pay dispute continues.

Union representatives have accused Glenrothes-based FTV Proclad, which boasts Shell and BP amongst its clients, of “burying its head in the sand”.

More than thirty GMB members at the firm will take two more days of strike action from 7am tomorrow, until 6.59am on Friday.

It follows the rejection of a 3% pay rise proposal for 2022-23.

Workers, who the GMB says have endured 11 pay freeze plans in 13 years, are calling 0n FTV Proclad to table a “significantly improved offer” in order to help them cope with the ongoing cost-of-living crises.

Industrial action has been a common feature of the UK in recent months as people try to secure better wages in order to combat soaring costs.

FTV Proclad is a global market and technological leader in offshore and engineering solutions, which, according to the GMB, has a “lucrative client portfolio” including oil and gas majors.

GMB Scotland organiser Chris Kennedy said: “These strikes are a direct response by our hard-pressed members to their employer’s intransigence.

“Proclad is burying its head in the sand, but this dispute isn’t going away until our members receive an offer that’s worthy of their consultation and demonstrates better value for the work they do.

“The consequences of Proclad’s regressive pay policy, imposing eleven pay freezes in the last thirteen years, has resulted in significant real terms cuts to the pay and conditions of the Glenrothes workforce.

“That’s why another below inflation offer in the grip of a punishing cost-of-living crisis from this self-styled industry leader is simply not credible.”

FTV Proclad, part of the Dubai-headquartered Proclad group, has been approached for comment.