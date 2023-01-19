Petronas awards Fugro deal to progress Kelidang offshore Brunei

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dutch company Fugro said Wednesday it had received a “sizeable” contract from Malaysia’s Petronas Carigali, for the Kelidang Cluster gas field development project offshore Brunei.

Under the deal, the offshore survey player will undertake various site characterisation surveys to support the front-end engineering design (FEED) for offshore production facilities and the pipelines to prospective buyers onshore.

A geotechnical drill and autonomous underwater vehicles will be used, among other things, to gather geotechnical and geophysical data.

Most of the work will be carried out during 2023 in different phases.

The Kelidang Cluster development consists of two fields, Keratau and Kelidang North-East located offshore Brunei Darussalam.