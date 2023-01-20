No new investment in North Sea oil and gas under Labour, Starmer confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

No new investment in North Sea oil and gas under Labour, Starmer confirms

A Labour Government would block fresh investment in North Sea oil and gas, its leader has confirmed
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/01/2023, 6:54 am Updated: 21/01/2023, 10:12 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Bloombergstarmer oil and gas
Keir Starmer in Davos on Jan. 19. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

“What we’ve said about oil and gas is there does need to be a transition,” Keir Starmer told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Obviously, it will play its part during that transition, but not new investment, not new fields up in the North Sea, because we need to go towards net-zero, we need to ensure that renewable energy is where we go next.”

But his comments have drawn criticism from industry chiefs, who have accused the Labour leader of failing to properly engage with the sector.

A rough fortnight for oil and gas

Starmer’s comments come hot on the heels of the Scottish Government’s energy strategy, which declared a presumption against further North Sea exploration.

While energy policy is reserved by Westminster, meaning the stance is largely symbolic, concerns have been raised about the knock on impact on investor confidence.

Harbour Energy © Supplied by system
The Galaxy II jack-up rig at the Harbour Energy Catcher field in the North Sea, before the current FPSO was on-site.<br />Catcher is now operated by Premier Oil as part of a ?221million deal to acquire EnCore Oil.. -. Supplied by system Date; Unknown

That has already been severely dented by the UK Government’s doubling down of its windfall tax on North Sea producers.

Just this week oil giant Harbour Energy confirmed plans for job cuts, with the company (LON: HBR) blaming the controversial energy profits levy.

‘Words have consequences’

In the first poll of 2023, Labour extended its lead over the Tories to 20 points, consolidating an already substantial lead.

Jenny Stanning, trade body Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) external relations director, warned Starmer that “words have consequences”, and invited him to engage with industry.

She said: “Keir Starmer’s suggestion today, at Davos, that there should be no further investment in North Sea oil and gas will be deeply upsetting to the many workers and communities dedicated to providing the UK with energy. It will also further damage investor confidence.

“Those communities, whether in the northeast of Scotland, or England’s energy coast, from Norfolk to the Scottish borders, have been central to the UK’s energy security for five decades – and especially in the last year’s energy crisis.”

OEUK Jenny Stanning © Supplied by OGUK
OEUK external affairs director Jenny Stanning said

“We all know that the UK must transition to low carbon energies as fast as possible. Our industry has pledged to work with the UK’s governments to reach net zero by 2050. But, in the three decades till then we will need gas and oil.

“About 24 million homes (85% of the total) rely on gas boilers for heat and we get 42% of our electricity from gas. We also have 32 million vehicles running on petrol and diesel. So, we need gas and oil.”

Aside from taking aim at oil and gas, Starmer called for the creation of a “clean power alliance” to reduce the influence of the world’s biggest fossil fuel cartel.

An “inverse OPEC” would, in his view, involve countries sharing net-zero information, co-operating and allotting investment, “with a view to driving the global prices down”.

Meet with us

But while praising his support for green energy, Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said he finds it “very hard to understand how Labour can form an energy policy given how little I know it has engaged with the industry.”

He added: “The energy transition is going to take 25 years or more and there is quite clearly a sustained period of time where oil and gas will remain a crucial part of our energy mix.

windfall tax © Ross Johnston/ Newsline Media
Ryan Crighton

“So, we have two options; to produce more domestically, with full control over the regulatory environment in which it is extracted; or to import an increasing amount of our energy, with the heavier carbon toll that shipping it from other parts of the world carries. The latter makes little economic sense, and even less environmental sense – and opinion polls are consistently showing that the public back this view.

“It should not be lost on people that Labour has revealed this stance just a week after it emerged the party has accepted £360,000 in donations from the man bankrolling Just Stop Oil. I suggest Sir Keir and his shadow cabinet come to Aberdeen to get a balanced view from the people and companies delivering energy security for the UK today, while ploughing billions into the low-carbon energy sources of tomorrow.”

A ‘big win’

While industry worries about the knock-on effects of the Labour leader’s comments, environmentalists are hailing them as a “big win”.

The Stop Rosebank group, set up in opposition to the development of Equinor’s West of Shetland oilfield, tweeted: “To deal with the UK’s cost of living and climate crises we need to free ourselves from oil & gas.

© Supplied by Angela Christofilou
Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree target of Equinor Rosebank protest by Angela Christofilou.

“This is change. This is moving in the right direction. We need a just transition and mass investment in renewables and insulated homes. Rishi Sunak and Grant Shapps need to realise it.”

