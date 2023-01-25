Sanctions-proof yuan to Putin’s rescue after oil cap hits budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sanctions-proof yuan to Putin’s rescue after oil cap hits budget

By Bloomberg
25/01/2023, 5:06 am
© Kremlin Pool/UPI/Shutterstock Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (not seen) in Saint Petersburg, Russia on October 11, 2022.
The price cap on Russian crude oil exports is starving President Vladimir Putin’s budget of income, though it likely won’t force him to ratchet down spending for years thanks to a $45 billion buffer of yuan reserves.

Revenue plunged when the Group of Seven’s $60 per barrel limit came into effect last month. It combined with Putin’s spending increases since the invasion of Ukraine to contribute to a record deficit in December, with Russia’s flagship blend Urals trading just around $50, or nearly a third less than a year earlier.

Still, should it average the same price, Russia has enough to cover its shortfall for the next three years, according to Bloomberg Economics. Citigroup Inc. sees the stash depleted in 2 1/2 years with Urals at that level.

If Urals trades in the range of $40 to $50, revenue will fall as much as 2.5 trillion rubles ($36 billion) short of what the government budgeted, meaning monthly yuan sales would have to be more than triple the amount expected in January, according to Natalia Lavrova of BCS Financial Group.

The jolt to the budget turned the spotlight on a fiscal mechanism revived this month and involving sales of yuan from Russia’s wealth fund when revenues are below the target set by the government.

The yuan is the only currency remaining in Russian reserves that can be used for interventions in the foreign-exchange market following the seizure of about $300 billion in holdings that included dollars and euros after the war began almost a year ago.

The calculus of how long the 310 billion yuan ($45 billion) in reserves might last provides a measure of Russia’s fiscal distress and allows its economic stamina to be gauged as the war drags on. And although the squeeze has become acute, Russia won’t burn through its stock of yuan assets this year unless Urals halves and averages $25, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Citigroup estimates it would only take an average price of $35 to deplete the available yuan resources already in 2023.

Other scenarios for Urals suggest Russia should tolerate pressure on the budget for much longer without reducing expenditure. An oil price above $60 would even allow the government to start adding to its yuan reserves.

Putin has said Russia is putting “no limitations” on military spending for the war in Ukraine, with budget expenditure surging by about a third in 2022 from what it planned before the invasion of Ukraine. Outlays are on track to remain around the same level in the coming year even as revenues come under pressure.

Russia’s budget hasn’t been so reliant on high oil prices for about a decade. It needed Urals to average $104 to balance the books last year and the break-even will decline to $90 in 2023 only if the government avoids spending increases, Bloomberg Economics estimates.

Though Russia faces narrowing options in shoring up public finances, oil prices and the drawdown of the wealth fund won’t alone determine Putin’s choices.

Recent proposals include higher dividends from state companies and a “one-time payment” by fertiliser and coal producers, alongside a plan to trim some non-defence spending. A windfall tax paid by Gazprom PJSC already helped sustain a budget surplus late last year.

For the full year 2022, the fiscal gap reached about 3.3 trillion rubles, or 2.3% of gross domestic product. This year’s deficit is forecast at 2%, based on an oil price of $70 per barrel.

Russia is also considering changes to the way it calculates taxes on oil to limit the plunge in budget revenue. The local bond market is another recourse available to the Finance Ministry, which staged record debt sales late last year to use up less of its wealth fund.

Other factors at play include a push by some European Union member states for a price cap even lower than the current $60. The US has so far argued in favor of keeping the threshold unchanged ahead of additional curbs on the trade in refined Russian fuel.

And while the price cap triggered record discounts on Russia’s oil-export blend — pushing it to trade at roughly half the price of international benchmark Brent — the effect may prove temporary, according to Dmitry Polevoy, a strategist at Locko-Invest in Moscow.

“The discount will remain, but will probably gradually decrease,” he said. “Logistical chains were already being redirected last year and they will change further this year amid the restrictions imposed.”

