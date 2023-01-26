Chevron to buy back $75bn in stock after record profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Chevron to buy back $75bn in stock after record profit

By Bloomberg
26/01/2023, 3:08 am
© BloombergChevron record profits
Attendees stand near Chevron Corp. signage during the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Chevron plans to buy back $75 billion of shares and increase dividend payouts after a year of record profits that evoked angry denunciations from politicians around the world as soaring energy prices squeezed consumers.

The stock repurchase program will kick in April 1 and will be triple the size of the previous authorisation unveiled in early 2019, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The program is equivalent to almost one-fourth of the company’s market value and five times the current level of annual buybacks.

Although Chevron’s plan pales in comparison to the $89 billion that Apple Inc. allocated to repurchases in the past year, it’s likely to incense critics who’ve accused the oil industry of war profiteering after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices surging.

President Joe Biden was among those who lambasted oil explorers for devoting cash to shareholder-friendly initiatives like dividends and buybacks instead of plowing it into more drilling that would swell crude supplies. Chevron rose as much as 3.9% in after-hours trading.

“For a company that claimed not too long ago that it was ‘working hard’ to increase oil production, handing out $75 billion to executives and wealthy shareholders sure is an odd way to show it,” Abdullah Hasan, a White House spokesman, said in a statement on Wednesday night. “We continue to call on oil companies to use their record profits to increase supply, and reduce costs for the American people.”

The company also will pay investors a $1.51-a-share dividend on March 10, a 6.3% increase from the previous quarter.

Even though energy prices have pulled back since the early phases of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, analysts expect US oil companies’ profits to stay strong because they have kept capital spending in check, unlike in previous boom cycles. Instead, the windfall has been used to pay back debt and increase investor returns.

Chevron raised share buybacks multiple times last year as oil prices rose, but Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber has pledged to maintain the repurchase rate even as commodity prices pull back. With net-debt ratios currently below the company’s target range, Chevron is willing to let borrowing levels rise to keep buying back shares if needed, Breber said last year.

The company last year announced that capital spending for 2023 will be at the top end of its guidance range at $17 billion. Chevron is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Jan. 27.

