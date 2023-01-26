Malaysia’s MISC teams up with Japan’s Mitsui and Korea’s SHI on CCS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Malaysia’s MISC teams up with Japan’s Mitsui and Korea’s SHI on CCS

By Energy Voice
26/01/2023, 3:40 am
© Supplied by BloombergReflection of the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Reflection of the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Malaysia’s international energy shipping company MISC, which is closely tied to Petronas, has signed agreements with Japan’s Mitsui, South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), and Austria’s ANDRITZ, to explore carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions in the maritime value chain.

The MoUs cover identifying storage hubs, development of floating solutions and carbon capture parts and equipment.

“The MoUs reflect MISC’s ambition to define our role in a future that is being shaped by the energy transition and we are pleased to explore opportunities in this new venture with our partners,” said MISC. Malaysia’s state-backed energy company Petronas is a controlling shareholder of MISC, which provides shipping services for Petronas.

Under the MOU with Mitsui, both parties will jointly collaborate on business opportunities
across the CCS value chain, including the identification of potential CCS hubs, as well as assessing the commercial and technical viability of CCS solutions.

Meanwhile, the partnership with SHI covers the joint development of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the floating carbon dioxide (CO2) solutions to facilitate and support the optimisation of offshore CCS projects.

The cooperation with ANDRITZ covers the application and optimisation of carbon capture technologies and the execution of engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of CCS systems for marine and land-based applications.

Petronas announced last November that it had taken a final investment decision (FID) for the development of its giant Kasawari carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. Significantly, it will be one of the first large scale CCS schemes in Southeast Asia and takes Malaysia closer to its goal of becoming a regional hub for carbon storage solutions.

