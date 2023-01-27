US natural gas falls below $3 for first time since May 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

US natural gas falls below $3 for first time since May 2021

By Bloomberg
27/01/2023, 2:03 am
The Ameresco Renewable Natural Gas Plant in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

US natural gas futures extended losses below $3 amid mild winter weather that helped spark the worst selloff among the country’s commodities.

Gas for February delivery lost as much as 10% to $2.761 per million British thermal units Thursday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices have been at the lowest levels since April 2021 after dipping below $3 on Wednesday.

Doomsday fears that suppliers wouldn’t be able to meet wintertime demand have been erased by a confluence of factors, leading gas prices to plunge more than 70% after hitting a 14-year high of $10.03 in August. The key reasons for the fall: The US and Europe managed to refill their buffer inventories ahead of winter and relatively balmy seasonal temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere have so far damped demand for heating.

The latest revisions to the weather forecast were “absolutely brutal,” indicating a looming cold shot in the US won’t last much and leading traders to bet on mostly mild February temperatures, said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at risk management firm Tradition Energy.

The premium typically commanded for gas delivered in March rather than April — essentially a bet on how tight supplies will be at winter’s end — has reversed to a discount.

“That alone tells you that traders have given up on winter,” Cunningham said. “The bears are ruling the market and the bulls have been chased into the shadows.”

The amount of gas stored in salt caverns and depleted aquifers fell by less than usual for a second straight week after an unprecedented increase earlier this month, and is now almost 5% above the average for the past five years, the Energy Information Administration said Thursday.

Also weighing on prices, the longer-than-expected shutdown of a Texas liquefaction terminal after an explosion in June has constrained US gas exports and thus boosted domestic supplies. The commodity trimmed some losses after a Thursday letter by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorising Freeport LNG, the terminal operator, to resume some activities before a full reopening.

Natural gas had been one of the most bullish commodity stories in recent years. Prices hit the August high amid a global supply crunch that was aggravated last year by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prices

Gas for February delivery settled down 4% at $2.944 per million btu in New York, the lowest closing price since May 2021

