Energy Aspects acquires nowcaster OilX

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Energy Aspects acquires nowcaster OilX

“With OilX becoming part of Energy Aspects, we will be able to deliver to our clients not only leading energy markets forecasting and insights but also the most accurate view of market movements as they happen.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/02/2023, 12:38 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Emma Davie/The Oil MachineNorth Sea discoveries
A North Sea drilling rig.

Energy Aspects has bought OilX, an AI energy data analytics consultancy, set up by Florian Thaler in 2018.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.

“We are thrilled to welcome OilX to our team and are optimistic about the many opportunities that this acquisition presents,” said Energy Aspects co-founder and director of research Amrita Sen.

“With OilX becoming part of Energy Aspects, we will be able to deliver to our clients not only leading energy markets forecasting and insights but also the most accurate view of market movements as they happen.”

OilX focuses on real-time data, which it describes as “nowcasting”. This provides insights into changing energy markets, using AI, satellite and tanker tracking data. The company also prides itself on the way in which it presents data. It even has a WhatsApp bot to provide instant responses to supply-demand balance questions.

“I have always admired Energy Aspects as the undisputed industry leader in energy analysis” said Thaler, CEO of OilX. “We are excited about the opportunity to become part of the Energy Aspects growth story and to combine state-of-the art AI technology with top class analysts to produce the highest quality information for our clients.”

There is a plan to integrate the two platforms in the short to medium term, Energy Aspects said.

Energy Aspects acquired Medley Global Advisors, a policy research service, in 2020. In 2022, Summit Partners invested in Energy Aspects.

The company is based in London, with offices in New York, Houston, Singapore, Tokyo and India.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts