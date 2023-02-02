North Sea weather technology firm wins six figure space launch deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Sea weather technology firm wins six figure space launch deal

By Kelly Wilson
02/02/2023, 6:52 am
© Supplied by SaxaVord UK SpaceporTo go with story by Erikka Askeland. SaxaVord Spaceport inShetland announces proposal to be a subzone of North East Scotland Green Freeport bid Picture shows; SaxaVord UK Spaceport . Shetland. Supplied by SaxaVord UK Spacepor Date; 05/07/2022
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. SaxaVord Spaceport inShetland announces proposal to be a subzone of North East Scotland Green Freeport bid Picture shows; SaxaVord UK Spaceport . Shetland. Supplied by SaxaVord UK Spacepor Date; 05/07/2022

An environmental monitoring company is reaching for the stars after it won a six-figure contract with a Scottish spaceport.

Aberdeen-based Nevis Technology, which developed its meteorological data technology with customers in the harsh environment of the North Sea, will design and build a weather monitoring system for SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland.

The company, which usually focuses on the oil and gas industry, has been awarded the contract for the safety-critical equipment ahead of SaxaVord’s first vertical rocket launch due this year.

The meteorological system is made up of a range of equipment in one system which will allow the spaceport team to assess all aspects of the weather and surrounding atmosphere in the lead-up to a rocket launch, improving the safety of each such event.

By having a fully comprehensive picture of air pressure, temperature, wind speed, cloud coverage, lightning and storm detection, and overall visibility, it will also help them understand and map the trajectory of the rocket when it takes off.

Nevis Technology operations director Kathleen Dawes, who has more than 25 years’ experience working in the metocean industry, described the contract win as a “fantastic endorsement” of the technology Nevis has been developing in recent years.

She said: “SaxaVord Spaceport was looking for a ‘full service offering’, that could integrate all weather monitoring systems into one and we were able to come up with exactly what they wanted.

“Our technology allows each weather element to be detected and monitored independently, with all data reporting into one software system, meaning that it is easier to view and analyse the information.

“All the data gathered in Shetland can be accessed anywhere in the world using Nevis’ software.”

Following an initial test phase in Aberdeen, the kit will be moved to the Lamba Ness site in Unst, with installation scheduled to take place in May or June.

The first rocket launch is planned for later this year.

A total of £19 million has been invested in SaxaVord Spaceport, with a projected investment of £43m over the next 18 months developing the Lamba Ness complex, rising to £100m in the next five years.

Construction of the spaceport started last March and is ahead of schedule, with the first concrete base for a launch pad completed in November.

Ms Dawes added: “This is an exciting time for Nevis Technology, and we are very proud to have won the work with SaxaVord Spaceport.

“We are very much looking forward to being part of the team helping to make it a success.

“Although traditionally we have worked in the oil and gas arena, both on and offshore, this new relationship with SaxaVord shows just how versatile our team and our products are as we continue to develop our service offerings.”

