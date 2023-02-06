Woodside revisits Timor LNG concept for Sunrise after bullying accusations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woodside revisits Timor LNG concept for Sunrise after bullying accusations

By Energy Voice
06/02/2023, 2:02 am Updated: 06/02/2023, 2:04 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockEast Timor flag mural on old wall.
Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) will reassess the option of developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to commercialise the Greater Sunrise gas fields in East Timor after its Timorese partner accused it of “corporate bullying” last December.

The Sunrise Joint Venture (SJV), comprising TIMOR GAP (56.56%), operator Woodside Energy (33.44%), and Osaka Gas (10.00%), today announced their commitment to carry out “a concept select program for the development of the Greater Sunrise fields.”

“The SJV will consider all of the key issues for delivering the gas, for processing and LNG sales, to Timor Leste (East Timor) compared to delivering the gas to Australia,” said the SJV.

“The studies will incorporate and update previous work by utilising the latest technologies and cost estimates while also considering the socio-economic, capacity building, safety, environmental, strategic and security benefits of the various options.”

“The studies will include evaluation of which option provides the most meaningful benefit for the people of Timor-Leste. The SJV is aiming to complete the concept select program
expeditiously given the benefits that could flow from developing the Sunrise fields.”

Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill said the development of new technologies and growing demand for safe and reliable LNG meant it was the right time to bring forward the concept select program.

“It is important we continue to look at ways to develop the Greater Sunrise fields using the latest technologies by evaluating, for example, modular LNG, that did not exist in the past. Against a backdrop of global geopolitical instability and constrained energy supply chains, there is an opportunity for the Sunrise Joint Venture to significantly advance this regionally important project,” she said.

Osaka Gas Australia Managing Director Yo Otsuka said it was important to assess and compare the development concept from both technical and commercial points of view to select the best option for the success of the Sunrise project.

Corporate Bully

In December, East Timor’s national oil company (NOC) TIMOR GAP branded Woodside Energy a “corporate bully” after the Australian LNG developer refused to agree to a production-sharing contract (PSC) that would commit gas from Greater Sunrise to be processed onshore East Timor.

In the past, Woodside has insisted that only onshore processing of Sunrise gas in Darwin, northern Australia, would be acceptable, highlighting commercial reasons and technical risks associated with a brand new development in East Timor.

New PSC

In parallel to the concept select program, the SJV said it is “progressing the negotiation of the new Production Sharing Contract (PSC), Petroleum Mining Code and associated agreements with the Timor-Leste and Australian Governments, which upon finalisation will provide the fiscal and regulatory certainty required for a development to proceed.”

A new PSC needs to be agreed before any progress on a development option can be made.

The Sunrise development, located approximately 450 km north-west of Darwin and 150 km south of Timor Leste, comprises the Sunrise and Troubadour gas and condensate fields. The fields contain an estimated contingent resource (2C) 5.3 Tcf of dry gas and 226 MMbbl of condensate (100%).

