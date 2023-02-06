There are signs a stronger China rebound will boost oil: IEA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

There are signs a stronger China rebound will boost oil: IEA

By Bloomberg
06/02/2023, 2:34 am Updated: 06/02/2023, 2:36 am
Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

China’s economy could be poised for a stronger-than-anticipated rebound that’ll deliver a demand boost for oil and natural gas, according to the head of the International Energy Agency.

There are some “first indications” from China that growth will accelerate faster than previous expectations and the nation is projected to deliver around half of a forecast increase in global oil demand of almost 2 million barrels a day this year, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in an interview.

“This may be even stronger if the Chinese economy advances stronger than we assume,” Birol said in Bengaluru, ahead of a three-day energy forum opening Monday. “Global oil and LNG demand will go upwards.”

Jet fuel consumption in China is already “very, very strong,” and that’s likely to increase overall oil demand if it continues to grow at the same pace, he said.

Rising Chinese demand will also have a major impact on liquefied natural gas (LNG) because volumes currently coming to market are among the lowest in history according to IEA data, Birol said.

Oil slumped to a third straight monthly loss in January amid concerns about rising US stockpiles and uncertainty over demand. There’s also been some caution over the pace of China’s recovery, with data showing weakness persisting among manufacturers and in sales of cars and homes.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will remain “exceedingly cautious” about adding barrels to the oil market until there’s evidence of elevated demand, RBC Capital Markets LLC said in a note last week.

A fresh price cap on Russian fuel exports, including diesel, imposed Sunday by Group of Seven nations and the European Union could create some initial supply difficulties as trade flows adjust, according to Birol. India will have the opportunity to raise diesel exports in the coming months as a result, he said.

