Serica production ‘strong despite some challenging weather’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Serica production ‘strong despite some challenging weather’

By Ryan Duff
07/02/2023, 10:59 am
Serica
Erskine Platform

UK-based upstream firm Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) says that production is continuing to benefit due to investment, despite daily rates lagging compared to last year’s average.

The oil company reported that net production averaged 26,182 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2022 – this number dropped to 23,727  in the first month of this year.

Of the four Serica-owned projects listed in the report, the Erskine field is the only one to expand upon day production scales from last year, growing from 1,683 to 1,846 boe/d.

The Bruce/Keith, Rhum and Columbus developments are all reported to be producing fewer barrels on average per day when compared to last year.

Serica says its net production continues to benefit from the ongoing investment programmes it has undertaken since the acquisition of interests in Bruce, Keith and Rhum in 2018.

The company claims that the lower production rates throughout January were a result of a period of maintenance work on a gas compressor on the Bruce platform.

This is said to have limited production on the Bruce and Rhum developments – the issue has since been rectified.

This comes as Serica renewed a sanctions waiver from the US Government over Iran’s stake in the Rhum oilfield, which allows firms to trade with the development without fear of sanctions.

The firm’s tailwind assets nearly match the daily average of production in January, topping out at 19,600 boe/d, this means that Serica had a combined net production rate of over 43,300 boe/d in January.

Towards the end of last year, the UK firm unveiled plans to acquire Tailwind Energy, the firm backed by commodities and energy group Mercuria.

The deal, worth £58.7 million, is expected to clear in March, the acquisition was approved by shareholders last month, despite opposition from certain quarters.

This will see Serica listed amoung the top 10 producers iun the UK.

Chief executive of Serica, Mitch Flegg,  said: “The production performance of both the Serica and Tailwind portfolios has remained strong despite some extremely challenging weather conditions during January.

“There is an exciting investment programme of value-adding activities throughout 2023 which has started with the work to tie-in the Gannet GE-04 well.

“I look forward to updating the market with results of this programme as data becomes available.”

Serica is responsible for the production of 5% of the UK’s domestic gas supply and through planned growth over the coming months, the firm looks to up it’s production as the country looks for energy security.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts