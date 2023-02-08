Upstream M&A heats up in Southeast Asia as Longboat joins the hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Upstream M&A heats up in Southeast Asia as Longboat joins the hunt

Damon Evans By Damon Evans
08/02/2023, 3:07 am Updated: 08/02/2023, 3:24 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Supplied by ShutterstockOffshore platform in Southeast Asia at sunset.
Underscoring the rising interest in Southeast Asia’s upstream market, North Sea-focused E&P company Longboat Energy (AIM:LBE), confirmed it is “exploring opportunities to broaden its strategic remit” in the region.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, in response to market speculation, the emerging full-cycle exploration and production (E&P) player added that it “is in advanced discussions with a number of parties regarding several opportunities across all phases of the E&P cycle in the south-east Asia region.”

Certainly, there will be more mergers and acquisitions (M&A) this year in Southeast Asia, Prateek Pandey, vice president analysis at Rystad Energy, told Energy Voice.

“Longboat Energy’s portfolio is currently oil heavy, so one of the reasons for getting into Southeast Asia could be to increase its gas share in the portfolio,” he added.

“In the past they haven’t hesitated to farm-in at pre-FID projects, not sure if that will be the case in Southeast Asia as well. Most recent M&As seem to have prioritised producing gas assets in the region,” said Pandey.

In terms of value, Longboat Energy’s deals are likely to be small to mid-size acquisitions, he added.

Interestingly, according to the company’s website, executive director Nick Ingrassia is former Salamander Energy, an Asia-focused independent, and therefore has some links to the region.

Longboat was formed by the team that successfully built and sold Faroe Petroleum. According to its website, the company’s strategy is to drive growth through strategic mergers and acquisitions, as well as leveraging its drilling expertise to tap into existing fields and explore new prospects.

Moreover, it will not be the only European player targeting Southeast Asia expansion opportunities this year. Many of the oil and gas majors, such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Shell, are looking to divest their upstream positions in the region.

