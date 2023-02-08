Protestors gather outside Equinor’s Aberdeen base after company posts record results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Protestors gather outside Equinor’s Aberdeen base after company posts record results

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
08/02/2023, 12:47 pm Updated: 08/02/2023, 2:32 pm
© Supplied by FOESProtestors Equinor Aberdeen

Demonstrators gathered outside Equinor’s (OSLO: EQNR) north-east base on Wednesday afternoon in opposition to the oil and gas company’s “grotesque” profits.

Around 20 protestors from the Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Aberdeen campaign groups mustered outside the Norwegian energy giant’s Aberdeen office at around midday.

It comes after the Oslo-listed company joined other oil and gas majors in posting record profits for 2022.

In its full-year results, Equinor reported whopping pre-tax takings of $78.6 billion – more than double the $31.5bn reported in 2021.

Campaigners described the company’s takings, which cover its global operations, as a “slap in the face” to those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

They also used the demonstration, held outside Equinor’s offices at the Primefour Business Park, to call for an end to one the group’s Rosebank project.

Located West of Shetland, the project is thought to tipped to hold 300 million barrels recoverable in its first phase.

It is one of several North Sea oil and gas projects in development that climate campaigners are seeking to derail.

 

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s oil and gas campaigner Freya Aitchison said: “The fact that Equinor and other fossil fuel companies made such obscene profits is a real slap in the face for the millions of people who are struggling to pay their energy bills and keep their homes warm this winter. On top of this, the UK Government is incentivising Equinor to drill for more oil and gas in the Rosebank field by giving them a £500 million tax break.

“Climate science is clear that to limit further dangerous climate breakdown, there must be no new investment in oil and gas extraction. Any oil produced from Rosebank will belong to Equinor who can sell it on the international market to the highest bidder. 80% of the oil extracted in the North Sea is exported and independent research has shown that it will not bring down energy bills.”

Lee Matthews, a member of Extinction Rebellion Aberdeen, said: “People are really angry about this and they’re showing it by turning out outside Equinor’s offices here in Aberdeen. We want Equinor to know that we won’t accept their plans to develop the Rosebank oil field, or any of the other new fossil fuel projects they’re planning across the world.

“Workers and communities need a just transition to affordable renewable energy, and for that to happen we need to stop investing in new fossil fuels now. The tide is already turning against the oil and gas industry thanks to people power, and we won’t stop until fossil fuels are a thing of the past.”

