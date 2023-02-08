Shell Penguins FPSO takes shelter ‘due to deteriorating weather conditions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Shell Penguins FPSO takes shelter ‘due to deteriorating weather conditions’

That is despite claims from environmental group Greenpeace that protestors on-board have “interrupted” Shell’s “business as usual”.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
08/02/2023, 4:56 pm Updated: 08/02/2023, 4:58 pm
© Supplied by GreenpeaceShell Penguins FPSO weather
The Shell Penguins FPSO aboard the White Marlin.

Transport of the Shell Penguins FPSO to Norway has been paused as a result of “deteriorating weather conditions” in the North Sea.

Boskalis’ White Marlin heavy load vessel, which is carrying the UK-bound production facility, is currently “sheltering” in the interests of safety.

That is despite claims from environmental group Greenpeace that protestors on-board have “interrupted” Shell’s “business as usual” by causing the transport to stop.

Early last week four activists boarded the Penguins FPSO – the oil giant’s first new manned vessel for the UK North Sea in 30 years – just north of the Canary Islands.

Shell (LON: SHEL) subsequently filed an injunction against two Greenpeace vessels in a bid to stop things escalating.

But Greenpeace was able to get another two protestors aboard a few days later using different boats.

Shell previously condemned the action, flagging the potential risk to life.

Before it takes up station in the North Sea, the Penguins FPSO will make a stop at Aibel’s Haugesund yard on Norway’s west coast.

Vessel tracking website MarineTraffic shows the 51,000-tonne White Marlin is currently on anchor in the Central North Sea, off the coast of Denmark.

In a statement, Dutch contractor Boskalis said: “Due to deteriorating weather conditions North of Scotland, we are sheltering at the current location. This is in the interest of safety of the crew on board, the vessel and the cargo.”

Protestors boarded the Penguins FPSO and White Marlin heavy lift ship last week.

Sitting some 150 miles north-east of Shetland, Penguins is a redevelopment of a former tie-back field to the Brent Charlie hub.

Shell in on record as saying it expects the project to unlock 80 million barrels of oil that would have otherwise been left stranded.

Penguins is expected to deliver peak production of 45,000 barrels per day.

London-listed Shell recently set the tone for its oil and gas major counterparts, posting record profits for 2022 as a result of surging energy costs.

The group raked in global pre-tax takings of $64.8 billion in 2022, a mammoth increase on 2021’s figure of $29.8bn.

Fellow energy giants BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies have all published similar successes in the last few days, prompting calls for an escalation to the UK’s North Sea windfall tax.

