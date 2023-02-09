‘Monumental moment’ for Aberdeen firm as Expro announces acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

‘Monumental moment’ for Aberdeen firm as Expro announces acquisition

By Ryan Duff
09/02/2023, 12:14 pm Updated: 09/02/2023, 2:25 pm
© Supplied by ExproExpro acquires Aberdeen-based DeltaTek.
The New York-listed Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has announced its acquisition of Aberdeen-based well-construction cementing specialists DeltaTek Global.

The Texan energy services firm says the deal will accelerate DeltaTek’s international deployment ambitions through its global presence, however, it has not confirmed the value of the acquisition.

The Aberdeen firm was set up in 2015 and was reported to have over 500 employees in 2021.

When asked how this deal will impact the northeast workforce Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes said:  “This acquisition is about providing a platform for growth.

“DeltaTek brings to Expro an exciting technology range that is complementary to our existing cementing capabilities.

“The team at DeltaTek have developed and deployed this technology and their people are core to helping achieve the growth we expect across our combined customer base.”

The granite city well-construction specialists has experience developing and deploying cementing technologies to the offshore market, with operations across the UK, Norway, the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa and Asia Pacific.

Last year the firm reported that it was celebrating “exponential growth” as it listed energy giant Shell among its list of clients.

Founder and chief executive of DeltaTek, Tristam Horn, said: “The team and I are delighted to announce this milestone for DeltaTek.

“To join Expro, a leader in the industry, is a monumental moment for the company, our existing clients, and the wider industry as we continue to innovate and grow the Cure and ArticuLock portfolios to directly address well-construction challenges.

“With Expro’s global footprint and strong customer base, we expect to deliver our technology to all operators across the entire well construction market through existing Expro channels, simplifying the global adoption of our value-adding services for our customers.”

Expro also hopes to broaden its offering, capabilities, and technology portfolio within the well-construction cementing sector by taking on board the north east company.

Expro’s Chief Technology Officer Steve Russell added: “This is an exciting transaction for Expro that we believe will deliver real value to our combined customer base.

“The DeltaTek range of low-risk open water cementing solutions increases clients’ operational efficiency, delivers rig time and cost savings, and improves the quality of cementing operations for our clients.

“Today’s announcement expands our well construction cementing capabilities through DeltaTek’s open water cementing systems and techniques.

“These strengths, technologies and ambitions complement Expro and we are delighted to welcome the DeltaTek team to the Expro family.”

