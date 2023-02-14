Singapore could review Keppel O&M bribery case with new evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Singapore could review Keppel O&M bribery case with new evidence

By Bloomberg
14/02/2023, 3:20 am
© Supplied by Keppel O&MKeppel Offshore & Marine Shipyard Arial View. Singapore. Supplied by Keppel
Keppel Offshore & Marine Shipyard Arial View. Singapore. Supplied by Keppel

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that Singapore could review a decision not to prosecute key figures at Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. over a major bribery case involving payments to Brazil’s state-run energy company Petrobras if there’s new evidence that warrants doing so.

The city-state on Monday defended a decision not to press charges against six former senior managers of Keppel O&M for their alleged involvement in a bribery scandal that cost the company $422 million in total fines. Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, told the city-state’s parliament last week that there was not enough sufficient evidence to establish any criminal charge beyond a reasonable doubt against a specific individual.

“But if new evidence comes to light, this decision can be reviewed,” Heng posted to Facebook last Tuesday. “Corruption has no place in our society and our economy. This has not and will not change.”

“Trust in our rule of law and transparency has enabled Singapore to thrive as a vibrant economy,” he continued. “Many are understandably concerned that the Government had not mounted charges against former Keppel employees involved in the corruption scandal.”

Such cases are rare in Singapore, ranked fifth least corrupt on Transparency International’s latest annual index.

Keppel O&M agreed in 2017 to pay $422 million to end a U.S. probe into illegal payments to officials of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Keppel’s US unit pleaded guilty while the Singapore-based parent entered into a deferred-prosecution agreement with the US government.

Sembcorp Marine, in which state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte is the biggest shareholder, agreed to acquire Keppel O&M last year.

Last month, Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau issued “stern warnings” to the six former senior managers of Keppel O&M in lieu of prosecution for offenses punishable under the corruption law.

The unnamed individuals allegedly had conspired to pay a total of $55 million in bribes to foreign consultants involved in the company’s business interests in Brazil, according to the CPIB statement in January. The anti-graft agency cited the cross-jurisdiction nature and complexity of the case, along with difficulties in obtaining evidence for prosecution, for not taking further action.

