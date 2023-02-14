First for Israel as Energean exports liquids from Karish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

First for Israel as Energean exports liquids from Karish

By Andrew Dykes
14/02/2023, 10:11 am
© Supplied by EnergeanOil tanker Seliger lifts the first liquids cargo from the Karish field via the Energean Power FPSO.
Oil tanker Seliger lifts the first liquids cargo from the Karish field via the Energean Power FPSO.

Energean has announced the first ever lifting of an Israeli crude oil cargo from its Karish field, months after the field produced first gas.

Energean said the cargo lifting marks the first time in the history of Israeli oil and gas production that locally produced hydrocarbon liquids will be exported to global markets.

CEO Mathios Rigas said the group was “happy and proud” it had enabled Israel to join “the club of international oil exporters.”

“This is another milestone for us, enhancing Energean’s growth as a significant player in the local and regional markets,” he added.

Liquids are stored and offloaded via the Energean Power FPSO, with the first cargo offloaded by crude oil tanker Seliger.

The cargo has been sold as part of a multi cargo marketing agreement with Vitol, and marks the first of a new source of East Med energy to reach Europe, the company said.

Energean group commercial director Nick Witney said: “While we remain a gas focused company, with our Israeli gas production central to our role in enabling the energy transition, light, sweet crude oil responsibly produced from modern, low carbon intensity facilities is very much in demand, globally.”

Karish produced first gas on October 26. All three wells at the field were producing by year end, with total sales gas reaching a lower-than-expected 0.28 billion cubic metres (bcm), according to a January update.

Energean said Karish had experienced minor issues with the topside processing infrastructure, but expects to resolve these problems this month.

It now expects to reach first phase capacity of 6.5 bcm per year, in the first quarter.

It then aims to increase production, debottlenecking FPSO capacity in order to reach 8 bcm per year capacity by the end of 2023.

Central to this will be the completion of the Karish North development, alongside a second oil train and a second export riser, in late 2023.

Looking to full-year 2023 the company expects group production increase to 131,000-158,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 41,000 boepd last year.

