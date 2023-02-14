From love letters to relationship advice, activists share the love this Valentine’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

From love letters to relationship advice, activists share the love this Valentine’s Day

By Ryan Duff
14/02/2023, 10:58 am Updated: 14/02/2023, 4:06 pm
© Supplied by Extinction RebllionExtinction Rebellion romantic table for two set up outside the front door of Standard Chartered.
The 14th of February is all about sharing the love and letting those closest to you know how you feel, and activist groups have not held back in sharing their views this Valentine’s Day.

Protestor group, Paid to Pollute, has been dishing out relationship advice in time for the romantic holiday, urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “end his toxic relationship with his partners in crime”, Shell (LON: SHEL).

Posting a video edit of new Shell chief executive Wael Sawan’s speech covering his firm’s 2022 annual financial report, the group made their already obvious feelings for the group clear by splicing in clips from pop culture to twist the meaning of Mr Sawan’s words.

At the beginning of the month, the oil major posted record annual profits, reporting pre-tax takings of $64.8 billion in 2022, a gigantic increase on 2021’s figure of $29.8bn.

At the time of this announcement, environmental groups accused Shell of “profiteering from climate destruction and immense human suffering”.

Criticising both Shell, and Sunak’s government Paid to Pollute, write: “the government is still handing out billions of pounds of fossil fuel subsidies.”

Romantic dinner for bank boss

Not to be outdone, Extinction Rebellion (XR) joined in on the Valentine-themed activism.

Those coming into work today at Standard Chartered’s London offices were met with a romantic table for two set up outside the front door.

Complete with a bottle of bubbly, flowers, chocolates and a couple of love letters to the chief executive Bill Winters, this set-up is possibly more romantic than some dates people will be heading out for this evening.

However, instead of sweet little nothings being written to flatter Mr Winters, these love letters contained a list of demands and criticisms.

Love letters to Standard Chartered on Valentine’s Day.

The first of these notes contained a list of backhanded compliments, these included “We totally love that you’ve invested $1.2b in renewables since 2016; pity it is only 4.5% of your total energy funding.” and “We love that you aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from your funding activity by 2050 – shame it’s going to be 20 years too late.”

It’s always nice to see romances blossoming on this holiday and XR clearly agrees, ending this note with: “We love that we can talk to you – is this the start of something?”

The second note, titled ‘Bill Winters Must’, sets out a list of demands for the Standard Chartered boss.

Setting out four demands the letter can be viewed below:

Love letter to Standard Chartered’s  CEO on Valentine’s Day

