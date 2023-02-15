Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire

By Erikka Askeland
15/02/2023, 6:55 am
© Supplied by Global Energy GroupRoy MacGregor Global Energy
Global Energy Group chairman Roy MacGregor.

Highland industrialist and football boss Roy MacGregor has struck a deal to sell part of his Global Energy Group (GEG) empire to a private equity firm for an undisclosed sum.

Mr MacGregor, 70, has struck a deal to sell Global E&C to SCF Partners.

Aberdeen-based Global E&C provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to the offshore and onshore energy sectors and employs more than 1,000 people across the world.

With the backing of Houston-headquartered SCF, Global E&C is aiming to position itself as a leading player in the decarbonisation of the energy sector.

The Ross County Football Club chairman Mr McGregor will remain on the board of Global E&C during a period of transition – and the companies will continue to partner on opportunities across the energy sector through a “long-term strategic alliance”.

Global E&C chief executive, Terry Allan, will continue to lead the business.

He said SCF was a “great fit” for the firm as it moves to a new phase of growth.

Global E&C targets growth

“We have come a long way as a business, and this is an exciting milestone for us as we continue to develop and grow,” he said.

“SCF has a proven track record of working with management teams to build lasting companies and it was important for us to find the right partner who understood our culture, and market position.

“SCF is a great fit to support us in the next phase of our development and this investment will reinforce Global E&C’s position as the most digitally enabled EPC contractor in the market.”

SCF Partners helps entrepreneurs to build leading energy companies by providing capital and expertise. The firm, which is more than 30 years old, is headquartered in Houston, and has offices in Aberdeen, Adelaide, Calgary and Singapore.

Colin Welsh, partner at SCF, said: “We invested in Global E&C because we believe the team has the energy, the capability, and the data management technology to become a leading player in the decarbonisation of offshore and onshore infrastructure.”

Mr MacGregor said: “Global E&C is a great business, the team have established themselves in a very competitive market. I am proud to have been part of their journey.”

According to GEG’s most recent accounts, the firm held an 81% stake in Global E&C.

The same accounts for GEG (Holdings) showed revenue grew by 24% to £225 million during the year to March 2022 while it booked pre-tax profits of £2.9m.

The deal will include Global E&C’s share in Torus BGP, a joint venture business formed with Bilfinger UK to take on a deal worth “hundreds of millions of pounds” with CNR International on the Tiffany, Ninian Central and Ninian South platforms in the North Sea.

Global Energy Group will retain its other Aberdeen-based energy businesses.

