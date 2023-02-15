Aker Solutions’ Brazilian business hit by cyberattack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aker Solutions’ Brazilian business hit by cyberattack

By Andrew Dykes
15/02/2023, 12:57 pm Updated: 15/02/2023, 12:59 pm
A Brazilian unit of Aker Solutions has been hit with a cyber attack, in which hackers have claimed to have locked data and encrypted files.

The Norwegian engineering giant (OSE:AKSO) announced late Tuesday that local subsidiary CSE Mecânica e Instrumentação, which provides maintenance and modifications services to oil and gas installations offshore Brazil, had been the victim of an attack on its IT systems.

The attackers – whose source and origin are as yet unclear – claim to have entered the systems, encrypted digital files and locked access to data, the company said.

Aker Solutions said it was working to “contain and neutralize the attack” on Tuesday, but did not know the full extent of the situation.

The firm previously said it was liaising with Brazilian authorities in regards to the incident, and that its global IT function was supporting the business to help resolve the situation along with external expertise.

In the meantime it said it had carried out several immediate actions, including temporarily shutting down most of the IT-systems used by the CSE business.

“So far there are no indications that other parts of Aker Solutions’ IT systems than the ones of subsidiary CSE have been infected,” it affirmed.

“Aker Solutions is doing its outmost to limit impact on employees, customers and other partners.”

CSE is a fully-owned Aker Solutions subsidiary with approximately 450 employees in Brazil. Aker acquired a 70% stake in the group as part of a 2016 deal, with the option to purchase the remaining 30% after a three-year period.

The attack on CSE, and a major hack affecting drilling group KCA Deutag in December 2021, show that energy services and contractors are amongst potential targets.

It comes as security measures ramp up across the energy sector, with Norwegian police forces now on alert for an increase in potential spying activity as relations with Russia deteriorate.

