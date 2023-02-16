Odfjell Drilling posts 2022 profits of $88m as sector continues bounce back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Odfjell Drilling posts 2022 profits of $88m as sector continues bounce back

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
16/02/2023, 6:57 am Updated: 16/02/2023, 8:22 am
The Deepsea Atlantic is operated by Odfjell Drilling AS.

Odfjell Drilling (OSLO: ODL) remains comfortably in the black after a “highly impactful and exciting year” for the contractor.

In its full-year financial results, published on Thursday, the drilling company reported pre-tax profits of $88 million for 2022, a modest increase on 2021’s $67m.

Revenue for last year totalled $650m, while Odfjell’s order backlog grew to $1.9 billion on “new contracts and option agreements with existing clients as well as new major operators”.

Among those were options exercised with Equinor for the Deepsea Atlantic to drill five additional wells on Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development

Two contract extensions were agreed with Neptune Energy for the Deepsea Yantai for projects offshore Norway.

Financial utilisation across the contractors drilling rigs remains high, 97.9%, with its expanded external fleet preparing for activity.

Odfjell officially took over management of the Hercules vessel in late December, taking its collection of 6th generation high-spec rigs to 8.

Drilling revival

After a tough few years for the drilling sector, when demand for rigs slumped, Europe’s focus on energy security means things are looking up.

Day rates for vessels have risen to levels not seen for years as operators clamber over one another in the race to secure units.

But there are concerns that in the UK that a lack of tangible projects and fiscal uncertainty will drive contractors to send their rigs elsewhere.

Kjetil Gjersdal, chief executive Officer of Odfjell, said: “In the final quarter of 2022, we continued to build on the strong progress we made during the year, resulting in a strong financial return during the period.

© Supplied by Odfjell Drilling
Odfjell Drilling CEO Kjetil Gjersdal.

“2022 was a highly impactful and exciting year for our Company and saw it significantly change its structure and model following the spin out of Odfjell Technology. In addition, we increased the size of our fleet to 8, built on our order backlog and continued our focus on financial discipline.

“As we continue into 2023 we enter it as a Company focused on innovation, strong financial stewardship and achieving the highest levels of operational performance and, as a result of the foundations built in 2022, we can look forward to the future with significant optimism in continually strengthening market conditions.”

