‘Smooth operations’ at Anasuria drive Hibiscus to record average quarterly production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

‘Smooth operations’ at Anasuria drive Hibiscus to record average quarterly production

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
16/02/2023, 7:16 am Updated: 16/02/2023, 8:22 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Hibiscus PetroleumHibiscus Anasuria FPSO issues
The Anasuria field (pictured).

Hibiscus Petroleum (KL: HIBISCS) produced an average of 19,912 barrels of oil equivalent a day for the financial quarter ended December 31.

That’s a record for the North Sea operator, which sols 1.3 million barrels (MMbbl) of oil and condensate, and 0.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) during the period.

A key drive of that was steady production at the Anasuria cluster, just over 100 miles east of Aberdeen, after issues with the field’s FPSO were resolved.

A production riser on the vessel was replaced in the middle of last year, after it malfunctioned in May 2021.

For 2023, the group estimates to sell a total of 7.3 MMboe of oil, condensate and gas.

But as a result of its bumper production, the Malaysian oil and gas firm took a UK windfall tax of RM104.0 million (£20.5m).

According to the company, this “one-off charge”, which was recognised upon the introduction

of the Energy profits Levy, “will be fully reversed from the Group’s statement of profit or loss” during the period the policy runs, with it due to end in 2028.

Commenting on the group’s outlook, Hibiscus managing director Kenneth Pereira, said “We have seen considerable growth in Q2 FY2023 which can be attributed to better performance from the Peninsula Hibiscus Group assets and the Anasuria Cluster. Despite the one-off negative non-cash adjustment from the Energy Profits Levy regime in the United Kingdom, we were still able to deliver strong EBITDA and PAT numbers.

“While our financial performance in this quarter has benefited from robust oil and gas prices, our operational performance is testament to our effective management of our assets. This strong level of operational performance as reflected in our high uptime figures, has resulted in our Group achieving the highest average quarterly production volume to date. We will continue to focus on improving operational efficiency, maximising value, and promoting growth and sustainability in both Malaysia and the United Kingdom and remain committed to consistently rewarding shareholders through disciplined value creation.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts