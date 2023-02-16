‘Terrible damage’: UK spent £1.6bn on Russian oil in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

A recent UK government report shows how much the country spent on Russian fossil fuels in 2022 – figures trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said showed the “terrible damage” being done to consumers.

The document from the House of Commons shows that in 2022 the UK spent £1.59 billion on oil from Russia, alongside a further £440 million on gas and £195m on coal.

While the total tops more than £2.2bn, the amount spent on each commodity is in decline compared to the previous year.

In April 2022 the UK Government committed to ending imports of oil and coal from Russia by the end of the year and ending imports of gas from Russia “…as soon as possible thereafter.”

Overall energy imports from Russia in 2022 were £2.21 billion, 71% of this was oil imports, 20% gas and 9% coal.

Natalie Coupar, director of communications at OEUK said “These shocking figures for import costs show that the UK must do all it can to curb imports and boost UK energy production, meaning expanding offshore wind and maintaining UK oil and gas production for as long as it’s needed.”

Although these numbers seem high, each figure is in decline compared to the year previous.

The UK restrictions on coal imports from Russia came into effect on the 10th of August last year to coincide with the European Union’s coal sanctions against the country.

Nearly 10% of all coal imported into the UK in December last year was still coming from Russia despite restrictions.

The ban on oil came considerably later in the year, with the imports ending on the 5th of December, 288 days after Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine on the 20th of Febuary.

Finally, gas imports were banned on New Year’s Day, this year.

The government report details that in 2021 4% of gas used in the UK, 9% of oil and 27% of coal was imported from Russia, however, it fails to mention what those figures look like for 2022.

Ms Coupar added: “These figures show the terrible damage inflicted on consumers by the rising cost of importing energy.

“Those billions of pounds are pouring from UK homes and businesses to benefit the economies of other countries.

“Many people will also be shocked to hear we are still having to import coal from Russia.

“On prices, the UK is part of a worldwide energy market, and its output is too small to influence global prices – but for the UK our energy production is crucial.

“North Sea oil, gas and wind energy boosts our energy security, supports our economy, and creates the skilled workforce needed for the transition to low carbon energy.”