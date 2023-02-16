‘Terrible damage’: UK spent £1.6bn on Russian oil in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

‘Terrible damage’: UK spent £1.6bn on Russian oil in 2022

By Ryan Duff
16/02/2023, 3:34 pm
A recent UK government report shows how much the country spent on Russian fossil fuels in 2022 – figures trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said showed the “terrible damage” being done to consumers.

The document from the House of Commons shows that in 2022 the UK spent £1.59 billion on oil from Russia, alongside a further £440 million on gas and £195m on coal.

While the total tops more than £2.2bn, the amount spent on each commodity is in decline compared to the previous year.

In April 2022 the UK Government committed to ending imports of oil and coal from Russia by the end of the year and ending imports of gas from Russia “…as soon as possible thereafter.”

Overall energy imports from Russia in 2022 were £2.21 billion, 71% of this was oil imports, 20% gas and 9% coal.

Natalie Coupar, director of communications at OEUK said “These shocking figures for import costs show that the UK must do all it can to curb imports and boost UK energy production, meaning expanding offshore wind and maintaining UK oil and gas production for as long as it’s needed.”

Although these numbers seem high, each figure is in decline compared to the year previous.

However, this is because in April 2022 the UK Government committed to ending imports of oil and coal from Russia by the end of the year and ending imports of gas from Russia “…as soon as possible thereafter.”

The UK restrictions on coal imports from Russia came into effect on the 10th of August last year to coincide with the European Union’s coal sanctions against the country.

Nearly 10% of all coal imported into the UK in December last year was still coming from Russia despite restrictions.

The ban on oil came considerably later in the year, with the imports ending on the 5th of December, 288 days after Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine on the 20th of Febuary.
Finally, gas imports were banned on New Year’s Day, this year.

The government report details that in 2021 4% of gas used in the UK, 9% of oil and 27% of coal was imported from Russia, however, it fails to mention what those figures look like for 2022.

Ms Coupar added: “These figures show the terrible damage inflicted on consumers by the rising cost of importing energy.

“Those billions of pounds are pouring from UK homes and businesses to benefit the economies of other countries.

“Many people will also be shocked to hear we are still having to import coal from Russia.

“On prices, the UK is part of a worldwide energy market, and its output is too small to influence global prices – but for the UK our energy production is crucial.

“North Sea oil, gas and wind energy boosts our energy security, supports our economy, and creates the skilled workforce needed for the transition to low carbon energy.”

