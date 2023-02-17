Scarce high quality oil and gas supplies a threat to ‘healthy energy transition’, says WoodMac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Scarce high quality oil and gas supplies a threat to ‘healthy energy transition’, says WoodMac

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/02/2023, 11:23 am Updated: 17/02/2023, 11:27 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Bloombergquality oil and gas
Oil barrels in Faridabad, India. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

A lack of high quality oil and gas reserves could hamper the pace of decarbonisation as the energy transition gathers pace.

Research from Wood Mackenzie finds that just 28% of resources in undeveloped fields are “low-cost, low-carbon ‘advantaged’ barrels”.

With the energy transition requiring oil and gas for “decades to come”, that is a threat to emissions targets, the research body says in its “Scraping the Barrel” paper.

It could also force upstream providers to pivot towards new strategies, such as speeding up their exit from the sector.

WoodMac’s analysis concludes that in terms of overall supply, total discovered and prospective oil and gas resources are more than double projected demand in 2050.

However, truly advantaged resources, with low breakeven and emissions are anything but plentiful.

Most developed fields have little to offer, the group said, with roughly 49 billion barrels of equivalent (boe) deemed to be premium.

“We see enough advantaged resources to satisfy only about half of our base-case oil and gas demand forecast to 2050,” said Andrew Latham, vice president, energy research for Wood Mackenzie Upstream.

“Even our much lower AET-1.5 demand scenario – which lays out what is needed to achieve the most ambitious targets of the Paris Agreement by keeping emissions within 1.5 °C of pre-industrial levels and reaching global net zero by 2050 – will require some disadvantaged supply.”

With few advantaged resources in brownfields and undeveloped fields, exploration could play a key role in locating and increasing this supply, WoodMac said.

The industry discovered 228 billion boe in new fields between 2012 and 2021, with an average emissions intensity of 16 kgCO2e/boe.

That compare to a global average of 23 kgCO2e/boe.

Latham added: “We expect high-impact exploration to be an important source of new resource for as long as demand remains at or near our ETO trajectory. Recent results suggest a contribution of around 5-10 billion boe of new advantaged barrels a year. Most will be found within energy super basins. Exploration on this scale over the next two decades will add oil and gas supply of around 10-15 million boe a day by 2050.”

Scare high end resources could pave the way for decarbonisation technologies and biofuels to play an even bigger role.

Bio-based diesel and aviation fuels from plant-based feedstock could emit 80% less carbon than the crude oil-based products that dominate today’s oil market.

WoodMac projects up to 20 million b/d being possible by 2050.

“This is really a wake-up call for the industry and for the overall energy transition outlook,” said Latham.

“These are avenues that help alleviate advantaged supply pressures, but it is definitely going to be an uphill struggle.”

“We are entering an interesting period in the upstream industry. Some companies will double down and hope for less competition in the sector.

“However, many may begin or accelerate their exit from the sector to pursue low-carbon energies and renewables.

“If this is the case, security of supply may become threatened, and, unfortunately, we may see companies turning to disadvantaged resources to meet demand.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts