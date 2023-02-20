Malaysia says it hasn’t got formal notice on Sulu seizure claims slapped on Petronas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Malaysia says it hasn’t got formal notice on Sulu seizure claims slapped on Petronas

By Bloomberg
20/02/2023, 1:26 am
The Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Malaysia’s law minister on Friday said the government hasn’t received a formal notice of an attempt to seize the Southeast Asian country’s assets in Luxembourg by descendants of the sultanate of Sulu.

The minister was responding to media reports that Petronas’ two units in Luxembourg were served with seizure orders for a second time. Petronas is Malaysia’s state-owned oil company.

“Malaysia will continue to defend its rights vigorously before the courts in order to ensure that this second attachment (if existent) is also promptly lifted by the Luxembourg courts just as the first attachment was lifted,” minister Azalina Othman Said said in the statement.

Petronas on Thursday confirmed new seizure orders had been served against its two units in Luxembourg and their parent, an attempt by the Sulu claimants to enforce an arbitration award last year. The action is “baseless” and the company will defend its legal position, it said.

In a statement Friday, Petronas said its efforts are focused on the validation proceedings where the court will determine the merits of the claims, of which its Luxembourg units have a “meritorious” defence.

Petronas’s units were first seized in July 2022. Malaysia’s government last month said a Luxembourg district court had set aside a legal action requested by the descendants of the sultanate to enforce the Southeast Asian nation to pay 62.69 billion ringgit ($14.3 billion) over its territorial claims to the Borneo state of Sabah.

The Sulu Sultanate leased Sabah, Malaysia’s biggest palm oil production state, to a British company in 1878 and the state was later absorbed into Malaysia.

