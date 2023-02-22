Bangladesh utilities seek $1bn for fuel to avert blackouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Bangladesh utilities seek $1bn for fuel to avert blackouts

By Bloomberg
22/02/2023, 2:06 am
A generator provides power to a restaurant during the power outage in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Nearly half of Bangladesh was left without electricity on Tuesday after a transmission line tripped, discomforting citizens in the humid autumn weather. Photographer: Anik Rahman/Bloomberg

Private power producers in Bangladesh have sought $1 billion of foreign currency from the country’s central bank to import heavy fuel oil to avert a looming energy crisis this summer.

The companies are seeking the greenback supply to banks to allow opening letters of credit for purchasing the fuel from overseas, the Bangladesh Independent Power Producers’ Association, the industry lobbying group, said in a letter to the central bank Monday. The private generators would need about $250 million a month from March to June to pay for the shipments.

The demand comes amid an early onset of summer in several parts of the region forcing governments and industry bodies to swing into action to avoid blackouts when temperatures peak. Heavy fuel oil, also called bunker fuel, is the South Asian nation’s second largest source of power after natural gas and accounts for a quarter of its electricity output.

High fuel prices and dependence on imports have added to Bangladesh’s economic troubles, while weighing on its energy security. Adequate power supplies would be crucial to irrigating the rice fields during the dry season, helping ensure availability of the country’s main staple grain.

Private electricity producers, which account for as much as 45% of the nation’s electricity generation, need to import about 2.12 million tons of the fuel over the four summer months, the group said.

The need to place shipment orders is urgent as cargoes would take 40-45 days to arrive, Faisal Khan, president of the 46-member association, said in a phone interview.

Besides irrigation, high temperatures are also expected to spur demand for electricity as citizens and businesses increase use of cooling appliances.

“Bangladesh Bank is injecting dollars into the market almost every day as needed. The central bank will review the power producers’ letter and assess if their demand is in line with the government’s priority at this moment,” the central bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said in a phone interview.

