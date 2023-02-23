Saipem to explore using biofuels to power vessels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Saipem to explore using biofuels to power vessels

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
23/02/2023, 7:24 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Saipem Petrobras Brazil
Saipem 12000

Italian contractor Saipem (MIL: SPM) has struck a memorandum of understand with its compatriot Eni (NYSE: ENI) in a bid to decarbonise its fleet.

The pair will work together with the aim of aim of employing biofuels on Saipem’s drilling and construction naval vessels, with particular attention to operations in the Mediterranean Sea.

As it stands, the company has a global fleet consisting of 45 vessels for construction and oil and gas drilling.

The pact “represents an important milestone for Eni and Saipem”, confirming the mutual commitment to diversifying energy sources and to reducing the carbon footprint across offshore operations.

Eni has been producing biofuels since 2014, thanks to the conversion of the Venice and Gela refineries into biorefineries, which have been palm oil free since the end of 2022.

Through the proprietary Ecofining technology, vegetable raw materials or animal waste and HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) biofuel products are processed.

Biofuels are one of the pillars of Eni’s strategic plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, through a decarbonisation process that aims to reduce emissions from industrial processes and products.

This agreement forms part of the execution of Saipem’s strategy for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and implements, with the ultimate aim of becoming net zero by 2050.

Thanks to the use of biofuel, Saipem will potentially be able to reduce ita emissions by around 550,000 Tonnes of CO2eq per year, equal to 60% of its total annual Scope 1 emissions.

