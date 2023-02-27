Exc: ASCO to invest over £10 million in its UK business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Exc: ASCO to invest over £10 million in its UK business

By Ryan Duff
27/02/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 27/02/2023, 9:09 am
© Supplied by ASCOASCO NORM solutions.
ASCO NORM solutions.

Aberdeen headquartered ASCO, the logistical and material management firm, has committed to a £10 million investment in its UK business.

The company, which has facilities in Aberdeen and Peterhead, says this showcases “its commitment to delivering a safe, sustainable and efficient service offering.”

The brunt of the cash is being used to reduce emissions from the logistics firm’s transport fleet, including its heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) which are fueled by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Of the investment, £200,000 will also go into ASCO’s Aberdeen yard which deals with Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM).

At the end of last year, ASCO announced that it had won a £10 million contract for its NORM services with an undisclosed operator.

The cash injection to the Granite City site will accommodate increased operations while also allowing its jetting bay to be expanded upon.

© Supplied by ASCO
ASCO HVO HGV.

Peterhead’s Damhead waste transfer station will also benefit from the excess funding, which will allow the site to safely store and dispose of hazardous waste materials, as well as a range of new specialist environmental equipment, including vacuum tankers, recycling drain cleaners and jetting units.

The new kit headed to Peterhead is more powerful and capable of handling a wider range of viscous fluids to deliver quicker movement of materials, resulting in improved operational efficiencies and services for clients.

In addition to the benefits coming to ASCO’s Aberdeen and Peter head facilities, the fleet investment for HGVs and environment services will be for its operations in the south of the UK, which includes a base in Great Yarmouth.

Steve Mitchell, group operations and HSSEQ director, said: “Having almost halved our CO2 scope 1 emissions through the implementation of HVO in the UK last year, we are adding an increased volume of HVO-compatible trucks, cranes and forklift vehicles to our fleet.

“This investment strengthens our commitment to sustainably reducing the carbon footprint associated with our operations, directly impacting our client’s scope 3 emissions and cementing our dedication to becoming a net zero greenhouse gas emissions business before the end of 2040.”

Chris Lloyd, head of environmental and decommissioning, added: “The improvements to our UK fleet and NORM facilities reflect our focus on addressing our clients’ evolving needs and challenges.

“The scale of this investment demonstrates our determination to being a key player in supply chain efficiencies in the UK while actively reducing our environmental impact.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts