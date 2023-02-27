Pictures: Shell’s Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Pictures: Shell’s Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund

By Ryan Duff
27/02/2023, 2:50 pm Updated: 27/02/2023, 2:50 pm
© Supplied by Sevan SSPShell's Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund, Norway
Shell's Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund, Norway

After a turbulent journey from China, Shell’s (LON: SHEL) first new manned vessel for the UK in three decades has hit the water in Haugesund, Norway.

Images of the super major’s Penguins Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel arriving in Norway and being removed from Boskalis’ White Marlin vessel have been shared on social media by marine engineering firm Sevan SSP.

The “float off operation” was undertaken by Sevan SSP, Fluor Corporation, Aibel and Boskalis.

Sevan said that its marine operations manager, Dave Talloen played an “instrumental” role in overseeing “all marine-related activities throughout the project’s various phases.”

On Norway’s west coast, Aibel’s Haugesund yard is a favoured site for Shell, where it sent the Peirce FPSO for modifications ahead of redeployment at the namesake field in the UK North Sea.

© Supplied by Sevan SSP Shell's Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund, Norway
© Supplied by Sevan SSP Shell's Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund, Norway
© Supplied by Sevan SSP Shell's Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund, Norway

The Shell vessel will travel to the UK following a brief stint in Norway.

Set to work on a field 150 miles north-east of Shetland, Penguins is a redevelopment of a former tie-back field to the Brent Charlie hub.

It is expected to unlock 80 million barrels of oil, Shell said at the time of the investment decision in 2018, which would have otherwise been left stranded as Brent Charlie shut down.

On the journey from China, the Penguins vessel was occupied by Greenpeace protestors for 13 days, during this time the activists travelled nearly 2500 miles.

Among the six protestors on board was Imogen Michel, a Greenpeace activist from Ayrshire, Scotland, who spent over 290 hours aboard the vessel.

Once the FPSO had been brought into the Norwegian dock, the activists, the majority of which boarded just off the north-west coast of Africa, were able to descend the boom and disembark.

This was the longest occupation of a moving oil platform the activist group Greenpeace has ever been involved in.

Protestors Shell FPSO © Supplied by Greenpeace
Greenpeace activists approaching the Shell Penguins FPSO in the Atlantic Ocean.

