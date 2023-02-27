Pictures: Shell’s Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund

An error occurred. Please try again.

After a turbulent journey from China, Shell’s (LON: SHEL) first new manned vessel for the UK in three decades has hit the water in Haugesund, Norway.

Images of the super major’s Penguins Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel arriving in Norway and being removed from Boskalis’ White Marlin vessel have been shared on social media by marine engineering firm Sevan SSP.

The “float off operation” was undertaken by Sevan SSP, Fluor Corporation, Aibel and Boskalis.

Sevan said that its marine operations manager, Dave Talloen played an “instrumental” role in overseeing “all marine-related activities throughout the project’s various phases.”

On Norway’s west coast, Aibel’s Haugesund yard is a favoured site for Shell, where it sent the Peirce FPSO for modifications ahead of redeployment at the namesake field in the UK North Sea.

© Supplied by Sevan SSP © Supplied by Sevan SSP © Supplied by Sevan SSP

The Shell vessel will travel to the UK following a brief stint in Norway.

Set to work on a field 150 miles north-east of Shetland, Penguins is a redevelopment of a former tie-back field to the Brent Charlie hub.

It is expected to unlock 80 million barrels of oil, Shell said at the time of the investment decision in 2018, which would have otherwise been left stranded as Brent Charlie shut down.

On the journey from China, the Penguins vessel was occupied by Greenpeace protestors for 13 days, during this time the activists travelled nearly 2500 miles.

Among the six protestors on board was Imogen Michel, a Greenpeace activist from Ayrshire, Scotland, who spent over 290 hours aboard the vessel.

Once the FPSO had been brought into the Norwegian dock, the activists, the majority of which boarded just off the north-west coast of Africa, were able to descend the boom and disembark.

This was the longest occupation of a moving oil platform the activist group Greenpeace has ever been involved in.

© Supplied by Greenpeace