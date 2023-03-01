Aberdeen-based Vysus Group to create 40 new jobs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen-headquartered engineering and technical consultancy, Vysus Group, is creating dozens of jobs after the strategic divestment of three business arms.

The firm, which employs 400 people worldwide, is expecting to boost headcount by 10%, with roles around the globe, including the Aberdeen HQ, in the coming months.

Vysus Group makes the announcement following its decision to divest three entities, including Senergy Wells and companies in Scandinavia and the US.

Elemental Energies took on a core wells team of 20 from Vysus Group alongside various supporting contractors in the UK and globally.

The strategic buy-out, which was agreed upon for an undisclosed amount, ensured that there were no redundancies as a result of the takeover.

Senergy Wells, a subsidiary of Vysus, experienced growth last year, including a clutch of £5m contracts in February 2022.

Chief executive David Clark said: “Last year’s divestments allow us to be fully focused on the continued expansion and growth of our core services and capability, as we support our customers in the execution of major energy transition and complex projects.

“Recent contract awards across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and indeed right across the globe, are bolstering our growth in the renewables sector as well as in providing technical, operational support for our diverse mix of customers in the infrastructure and process markets.

“Central to continuing the upwards trajectory of our business, and consolidating what is already a firm global footprint, will be maximising opportunities from our partnerships as well as our expanding portfolio of leading-edge digital offerings which are coming to market in early 2023.”

© Supplied by Vysus Group

The group is now made up of two units, ModuSpec and Vysus Consulting, and has 22 offices in locations such as Houston, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo and Melbourne, in addition to the company’s Granite City base of operations.

The Aberdeen-based team delivers “specialist rig intake and reactivation services across our global client base”, something the firm says compliments the US team.

Headed by senior vice-president Johnny Benoit in Houston, ModuSpec’s activity in the Americas centres on compliance and verification services for the upstream market.

The firm recently hired Norway-based senior vice-president Thomas Aas Saethre to lead the global Vysus Consulting business unit and to drive forward growth plans in the provision of technical advisory and consulting services.

Mr Clark added: “These strategies, along with the appointment of Thomas, who brings a wealth of leadership and business development experience, will stand the group in good stead as we look to the future with confidence and optimism.”