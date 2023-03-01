Aberdeen-based Vysus Group to create 40 new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen-based Vysus Group to create 40 new jobs

By Ryan Duff
01/03/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Vysus GroupVysus Group: from left to right: David Clark (CEO), Thomas Aas Saethre (SVP Consulting) and Geoff Morrison (CFO).
Vysus Group: from left to right: David Clark (CEO), Thomas Aas Saethre (SVP Consulting) and Geoff Morrison (CFO).

Aberdeen-headquartered engineering and technical consultancy, Vysus Group, is creating dozens of jobs after the strategic divestment of three business arms.

The firm, which employs 400 people worldwide, is expecting to boost headcount by 10%, with roles around the globe, including the Aberdeen HQ, in the coming months.

Vysus Group makes the announcement following its decision to divest three entities, including Senergy Wells and companies in Scandinavia and the US.

Elemental Energies took on a core wells team of 20 from Vysus Group alongside various supporting contractors in the UK and globally.

The strategic buy-out, which was agreed upon for an undisclosed amount, ensured that there were no redundancies as a result of the takeover.

Senergy Wells, a subsidiary of Vysus, experienced growth last year, including a clutch of £5m contracts in February 2022.

Chief executive David Clark said: “Last year’s divestments allow us to be fully focused on the continued expansion and growth of our core services and capability, as we support our customers in the execution of major energy transition and complex projects.

“Recent contract awards across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and indeed right across the globe, are bolstering our growth in the renewables sector as well as in providing technical, operational support for our diverse mix of customers in the infrastructure and process markets.

“Central to continuing the upwards trajectory of our business, and consolidating what is already a firm global footprint, will be maximising opportunities from our partnerships as well as our expanding portfolio of leading-edge digital offerings which are coming to market in early 2023.”

© Supplied by Vysus Group
David Clark, CEO, Vysus Group.

The group is now made up of two units, ModuSpec and Vysus Consulting, and has 22 offices in locations such as Houston, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo and Melbourne, in addition to the company’s Granite City base of operations.

The Aberdeen-based team delivers “specialist rig intake and reactivation services across our global client base”, something the firm says compliments the US team.

Headed by senior vice-president Johnny Benoit in Houston, ModuSpec’s activity in the Americas centres on compliance and verification services for the upstream market.

The firm recently hired Norway-based senior vice-president Thomas Aas Saethre to lead the global Vysus Consulting business unit and to drive forward growth plans in the provision of technical advisory and consulting services.

Mr Clark added: “These strategies, along with the appointment of Thomas, who brings a wealth of leadership and business development experience, will stand the group in good stead as we look to the future with confidence and optimism.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts