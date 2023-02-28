BP CEO says more oil and gas investment is good for the climate fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

BP CEO says more oil and gas investment is good for the climate fight

By Bloomberg
28/02/2023, 2:07 pm
BP CEO oil and gas
BP CEO Bernard Looney

As the sound of climate protesters reverberated through the conference room, BP (LON: BP) Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney made the case that investment in more oil and gas is crucial for the transition away from those very fuels.

“Reducing supply without also reducing demand inevitably leads to price spikes, price spikes lead to economic volatility, and there’s a risk that volatility will undermine popular support for the transition,” he said at London’s International Energy Week.

“We avoid that outcome by investing in today’s energy system, as well as investing in the transition.”

The executive’s pitch at the event — one of the city’s biggest fossil fuel conferences — follows the company’s recent announcement that it would cut oil and gas production more slowly than expected this decade.

The move is part of a realignment for BP as it aims to drive returns with existing businesses that contribute to climate change, while building new businesses that cut emissions from the economy. The company’s strategy is partially due to the need to fill the gap in the world’s energy supplies in the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

For the first time last year, investment in clean energy matched funding for fossil fuels, according to BloombergNEF. Still, the world is far behind a trajectory of emissions cuts that would enable it to reach the goals set out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement and prevent the worst impacts of global warming. The use of oil and gas will need to decline in order to get on track.

Conference attendees were greeted by protesters against the fossil fuel industry, who criticized Looney’s approach.

“Climate crisis is a plague, Bernard Looney to the Hague,” they chanted, referring to the location of the International Criminal Court, as they sat blocking the door to the conference’s entrance early Tuesday.

And inside, the criticism of BP’s approach continued from the stage. Simon Morrish, chief executive officer of British renewable power company Xlinks, said BP’s plans to continue investing in fossil fuels showed that it isn’t moving fast enough to address climate change.

“That lacks a massive amount of ambition” Morrish said.

