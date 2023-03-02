Energy services group Hunting posts ‘good’ results as it launches 2030 growth plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Energy services group Hunting posts ‘good’ results as it launches 2030 growth plan

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/03/2023, 10:55 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Hunting PlcLondon-headquartered Hunting is charting a plan for major growth with the launch of a “broad-based” 2030 strategy.

London-headquartered Hunting (LON: HTG) is charting a plan for major growth with the launch of a “broad-based” 2030 strategy.

Up to the end of the decade and beyond, the energy services firm plans to capitalise on its present capabilities to stimulate expansion, rebuild baseload earning and stabilise profitability.

That will be underpinned by the strong outlook for global oil and gas sales in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Hunting, which has a North Sea base in Portlethen, near Aberdeen, also intends to diversify its operations across non-oil and gas sub-sectors, where it “can leverage existing expertise”.

Delivered through both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, the aim for the group is a long-term EBITDA margin target of 15%.

The company also intends to grow its dividend by an average of around 10% per year until the end of 2030.

Hunting chief executive Jim Johnson, said: “The Board has set a targeted medium-term strategy that derives revenue from a wider range of sectors including oil and gas, as well as the wider energy industry and other sectors requiring precision engineering and systems design, supported by the Group’s proprietary technology and sector leading expertise.

“This strategy will stimulate new growth and rebuild a baseload of earnings to establish greater resilience to the cyclicality of the oil and gas industry, which will in turn lead to more stable earnings and increased investment returns in the medium term.

“The evolution of the Group’s strategy is underpinned by its established position as a manufacturer of world-class precision engineered products across multiple sectors and the belief that Hunting can achieve strong organic growth within existing and complementary sectors through an enhanced strategic focus on compelling growth markets that lend themselves to Hunting’s existing expertise.”

The launch of Hunting’s 2030 strategy coincides with the publication of its full-year results for 2022.

Adjusted profit for the year was $14.6 million, reversing losses of $35.1m in 2021, while the group’s order book increased by 124% to $473.0m.

Revenue for 2022 was up 39% to $725.8m, while the company’s gross margin improved to 24% from 12% in 2021.

Mr Johnson said: “I am pleased with the Group’s performance this year, delivering good results in a period of commodity price volatility and macro-economic uncertainty. Whilst certain challenges remain, we are confident that we will deliver a strong performance in the year ahead, with Hunting exceptionally well positioned to benefit from increased investment in energy security and higher demand for energy as China continues to re-open post COVID.

“Whilst our commitment to our growth plans in oilfield services remains rock solid, I am delighted to be launching our Hunting 2030 Strategy today that includes increased investment to enhance our growth in other complementary markets, including the energy transition.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts