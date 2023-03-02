Aberdeen’s TWMA lands seven-figure contract with North Sea operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s TWMA lands seven-figure contract with North Sea operator

By Ryan Duff
02/03/2023, 2:23 pm
TWMA

An Aberdeen-based specialist drilling waste management company has landed a seven-figure contract with a North Sea oil and gas operator.

The Dyce-headquartered TWMA will deploy its RotoMill technology on a harsh environment semi-submersible unit in the Central North Sea as part of this deal.

The Granite City business will remove waiting-on weather risk associated with a ship-to-shore approach while improving the client’s environmental performance through a 50% carbon emissions reduction by using this technology.

TWMA say that its RotoMill allows drilling waste to be processed at source, eliminating the need to transport drilling waste long distances for treatment or disposal through its well processing solution.

The firm claims that processing drill cuttings offshore improves the risk profile of drilling projects by reducing lifting operations by up to 95%.

Removing the need for shipping drilling waste onshore negates the need for supply vessels, skips and onshore processing which not only lowers the total cost of waste ownership but reduces carbon emissions for operators by up to 50%, the Aberdeen company says.

© Supplied by TWMA
Sandy Wood, Business Development Manager at TWMA.

The Dyce-based firm was recently announced as finalist for the upcoming Offshore Achievement Awards where it could take home the Carbon Reduction in Conventional Assets Award.

However, to take home this prize the firm will need to beat out SeekOps and energy super major Shell.

Sandy Wood, business development manager at TWMA said: “We are proud to have secured this contract due to our proven track record in delivering successful drilling campaigns in the North Sea.

“The client was particularly interested in our offshore processing technology’s potential in reducing delays associated with waiting on weather, a common problem customers face in the North Sea.

“Improving efficiencies for our customers drives our service offering, and we are pleased to be supporting the operator by eliminating costly delays.”

