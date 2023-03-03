Aberdeen Dräger facility expands rental equipment by 20%

Dräger Marine & Offshore, a subsidiary of Dräger, has expanded its rental equipment offering by 20%.

This news follows the opening of the firm’s new sales and training centre in Aberdeen.

The company believes moving into the new 2,000m2 site in ABZ Business Park, as well as investing £600,000 in on-site stock availability, has played its part in the increase in activity for Dräger Hire.

Matthew Bedford, Dräger Managing director UK and Ireland, said: “I am delighted with the significant increase in rentals we have seen across the last year.

“The performance has exceeded expectations, and a large part of that is down to the investment the company has made in the stock we have available for hire.

“We have seen a rise in the number of rentals in different areas of the business across the whole organisation, which is an indication of the way the general market is going.

“Customers see us as trusted advisors rather than just suppliers, and being able to get everything they need for their operations from advice to kit in one place makes everything quicker and easier for them.

‘Supply issues’ overcome

Mr Bedford added that despite the global shortage of semiconductor chips having presented a problem for manufacturers, the team in the Granite City have overcome this issue quickly.

He explained: “Supply issues across all industries have meant customers can’t get the equipment they need as easily as they once could.”

“Manufacturer lead times across the globe can be up to six months, but by hiring equipment such as gas detectors and breathing apparatus, customers can receive what they need sooner, sometimes within hours of placing an order.”

Dräger Marine & Offshore marketing manager Euan McIntosh added: “The investment in the infrastructure and facilities has been huge because we’ve been able to scale up our offering with more kit readily available.

“We have been able to host many lunch and learn sessions which have been beneficial for current and prospective customers as we can find out what their challenges are and talk about what we can do to help.”