Aberdeen Dräger facility expands rental equipment by 20%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen Dräger facility expands rental equipment by 20%

By Ryan Duff
03/03/2023, 12:58 pm
Drager's personal protection equipment testing facility in Aberdeen
Drager's personal protection equipment testing facility in Aberdeen

Dräger Marine & Offshore, a subsidiary of Dräger, has expanded its rental equipment offering by 20%.

This news follows the opening of the firm’s new sales and training centre in Aberdeen.

The company believes moving into the new 2,000m2 site in ABZ Business Park, as well as investing £600,000 in on-site stock availability, has played its part in the increase in activity for Dräger Hire.

Matthew Bedford, Dräger Managing director UK and Ireland, said: “I am delighted with the significant increase in rentals we have seen across the last year.

“The performance has exceeded expectations, and a large part of that is down to the investment the company has made in the stock we have available for hire.

“We have seen a rise in the number of rentals in different areas of the business across the whole organisation, which is an indication of the way the general market is going.

“Customers see us as trusted advisors rather than just suppliers, and being able to get everything they need for their operations from advice to kit in one place makes everything quicker and easier for them.

‘Supply issues’ overcome

Mr Bedford added that despite the global shortage of semiconductor chips having presented a problem for manufacturers, the team in the Granite City have overcome this issue quickly.

He explained: “Supply issues across all industries have meant customers can’t get the equipment they need as easily as they once could.”

“Manufacturer lead times across the globe can be up to six months, but by hiring equipment such as gas detectors and breathing apparatus, customers can receive what they need sooner, sometimes within hours of placing an order.”

Dräger Marine & Offshore marketing manager Euan McIntosh added: “The investment in the infrastructure and facilities has been huge because we’ve been able to scale up our offering with more kit readily available.

“We have been able to host many lunch and learn sessions which have been beneficial for current and prospective customers as we can find out what their challenges are and talk about what we can do to help.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts