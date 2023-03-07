Wood ‘minded to reject’ new $1.98bn takeover offer from US firm Apollo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Wood ‘minded to reject’ new $1.98bn takeover offer from US firm Apollo

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/03/2023, 7:32 am Updated: 07/03/2023, 10:27 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by -Wood apollo
Wood offices in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen-headquartered energy services giant Wood (LON: WG) has seen shares soar after a fourth – and sweetened – takeover offer from US firm Apollo.

The deal, at 237p per share, values Wood at $1.98bn (£1.64bn), which Wood argues “continues to undervalue” the business.

Private equity firm Apollio has already made three “unsolicited” offers for Wood which, on January 26, offered 230p per share, roughly valuing the firm at £1.5bn.

Wood has announced that a fourth offer, at 237p per share, was made yesterday (March 6), which it said “continues to undervalue” the firm.

Despite the 17p premium, Wood said: “The Board believes this Latest Proposal continues to undervalue the Group and is therefore minded to reject.

“The Board will continue to engage with its shareholders and intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo.”

London-listed Wood’s market capitalisation stands at £1.3bn, according to the London Stock Exchange.

Shares in Wood have surged nearly 15% this morning to 222pence.

Last month, on the back of the original offer announced on Feb 23, Wood shares surged by almost 32% to 204p.

They then reverted back to around 195p before this morning’s rise.

Under competition rules, Apollo has until March 22 to make a firm offer or drop its pursuit of Wood.

Founded in 1990, Apollo purports to be “one of the largest asset managers serving many of the world’s most prominent investors”.

Wood recently revealed a forecasted drop in earnings and revenues for its 2022 results, down from the previous two years.

A trading update has projected adjusted EBITDA of $375m – $385m for the financial year, down at least 30% from $554m in 2021, and $630m in 2020.

It’s after the group completed the $1.9bn sale of its built environment segment last year, which had earnings of around $150m for 2021 and has not been included in the 22 figures.

Wood changed its chief executive last year, with Ken Gilmartin, who took over from Robin Watson in July, pledging to make cash generation his “top priority”.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts