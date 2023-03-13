UK pension funds may vote against Shell, BP directors, FT says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

UK pension funds may vote against Shell, BP directors, FT says

By Bloomberg
13/03/2023, 7:35 am
© Supplied by DCT Media/ PABP UK's most searched stock as Shell is revealed to be the top result in 12 European countries
BP UK's most searched stock as Shell is revealed to be the top result in 12 European countries

The UK’s Universities Superannuation Scheme and Borders to Coast plan to vote against the renewal of some directors at Shell and BP at their annual meetings if the companies don’t improve their commitments to carbon emission reductions, the Financial Times reported, citing representatives from pension funds.

The funds, which together manage about £130 billion in assets, want oil companies to make faster progress on climate change, according to the report.

Voting against management was “one of the most influential means of swaying company behavior available to investors,” Colin Baines, stewardship manager at Borders to Coast, told the newspaper.

“Taking a more personal approach to voting is more likely to drive change,” David Russell, head of responsible investment Universities Superannuation Scheme, told the FT. The fund also plans to vote against directors at oil companies who don’t disclose a breakdown of spending on projects that add to their carbon footprint and against any banks that fail to reveal their climate transition plans, according to the report.

Borders to Coast plans to vote against the chairs of oil companies that fail to set out emission reduction targets, as well as those failing to integrate climate risks into their business strategy and capital expenditure, the Financial Times said.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts