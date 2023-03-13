Saudi Aramco delegation to attend Aberdeen energy event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Saudi Aramco delegation to attend Aberdeen energy event

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/03/2023, 4:59 pm Updated: 13/03/2023, 5:06 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Attendees walk by a sign for the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) on display inside the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture during a tour of the project in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. When completed, the project designed for the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) will contain diverse cultural facilities, including an auditorium, cinema, library, exhibition hall, museum and archive. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
Saudi Aramco

Representatives from the world’s biggest energy company are to attend an industry event in Aberdeen later this year.

Saudi Aramco is sending a high-level delegation, focused on supply chain, to the Energy Exports Conference 2023, due to be held at the P&J Live on June 6 and 7.

While in the Granite City for the free to attend congress, the group will actively seek engagement with the UK oil and gas supply chain.

Aramco, which made $161 billion in 2022, is also scheduled to give a series of key presentations at the Energy Industries Council (EIC) flagship event, covering a broad spectrum of business opportunities across many sectors, as well as a focus on energy transition.

Ahead of the conference, the group has shared its current sourcing list, services sourcing requirements, and localisation opportunities with the EIC.

They will be released in the coming weeks, allowing companies to book 1-on-1 appointments with the energy giant.

“We are delighted to welcome Aramco to Energy Exports Conference 2023,” said Stuart Broadley, chief executive of the Energy Industries Council (EIC).

supply chain taskforce
Stuart Broadley, chief executive of the EIC

“Having this direct engagement between the UK’s energy supply chain companies with Aramco comes on the back of strong historical trade links between the UK and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. All delegates attending EEC will have the opportunity to meet with Aramco, which is invaluable for the UK supply chain.

“We know how important it is for business owners to find new routes to growth and resilience in these continuing difficult market conditions.

“There are vast and exciting energy project opportunities around the world, and EEC provides companies access to hundreds of contacts and enables businesses to learn about multiple new export opportunities. The conference enables individuals and organizations to listen, engage and connect with international operators, developers, contractors, government and export advisors, ambassadors, and trade experts from across the globe.”

2023 organising partners are:

· Aberdeen City Council

· Decom North Sea

· Department of International Trade

· Energy Industries Council

· Energy Transition Zone

· North Sea Transition Authority

· Offshore Energies UK

· UK Exports Finance

2023 Sponsors

· LRQA – Strategic Partner

· Venterra – Drinks Reception Sponsor

· Mott MacDonald – Conference Sponsor

Supporting partners are:

· Aberdeen International Associates

· Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group

· EEEGR

· Global Underwater Hub

· Nuclear Industry Association

· Renewable UK

· Saudi British Joint Business Council

· Scottish Development International

· SPE Aberdeen

· Strat Growth Services

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts