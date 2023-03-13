Saudi Aramco delegation to attend Aberdeen energy event

An error occurred. Please try again.

Representatives from the world’s biggest energy company are to attend an industry event in Aberdeen later this year.

Saudi Aramco is sending a high-level delegation, focused on supply chain, to the Energy Exports Conference 2023, due to be held at the P&J Live on June 6 and 7.

While in the Granite City for the free to attend congress, the group will actively seek engagement with the UK oil and gas supply chain.

Aramco, which made $161 billion in 2022, is also scheduled to give a series of key presentations at the Energy Industries Council (EIC) flagship event, covering a broad spectrum of business opportunities across many sectors, as well as a focus on energy transition.

Ahead of the conference, the group has shared its current sourcing list, services sourcing requirements, and localisation opportunities with the EIC.

They will be released in the coming weeks, allowing companies to book 1-on-1 appointments with the energy giant.

“We are delighted to welcome Aramco to Energy Exports Conference 2023,” said Stuart Broadley, chief executive of the Energy Industries Council (EIC).

“Having this direct engagement between the UK’s energy supply chain companies with Aramco comes on the back of strong historical trade links between the UK and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. All delegates attending EEC will have the opportunity to meet with Aramco, which is invaluable for the UK supply chain.

“We know how important it is for business owners to find new routes to growth and resilience in these continuing difficult market conditions.

“There are vast and exciting energy project opportunities around the world, and EEC provides companies access to hundreds of contacts and enables businesses to learn about multiple new export opportunities. The conference enables individuals and organizations to listen, engage and connect with international operators, developers, contractors, government and export advisors, ambassadors, and trade experts from across the globe.”

