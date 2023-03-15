UK extends energy bills support for a further three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK extends energy bills support for a further three months

By Bloomberg
15/03/2023, 8:05 am Updated: 15/03/2023, 9:39 am
© BloombergSuppliers could begin to help customers cut costs by offering fixed deals.
The UK decided to keep its energy price guarantee at current levels for a further three months, easing pressure on households as the government works to ensure bills reflect falling natural gas costs.

The EPG will remain set at £2,500 ($3,037), the Treasury said Wednesday. That means dual-fuel tariffs will stay stable up until July, though customers will still be paying almost double what they were charged two years ago.

Consumers previously expected to see annual energy costs rise by £500 in April despite slumping gas prices. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said keeping the EPG the same will also support an easing in UK inflation to 1.8% later this year.

“With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too” said Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

A 90% drop in gas prices since last August is yet to show up as a reduction in bills as energy firms pay for supply months in advance and charge customers according to costs at the time of purchase. But consumer advocacy groups have urged policymakers to ensure bills don’t rise when real-time prices are falling.

Still, Britons will continue to pay far more than they did before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The average annual household energy bill from April will be £285 more than a year earlier, according to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, an independent nonprofit. An energy bill support program — a £400 subsidy given over the winter — is also set to end next month.

The energy price guarantee means that the government limits the maximum price per unit of power and gas, paying any cost of a bill above that level.

Charities such as Citizens Advice and National Energy Action have repeatedly called for long-term support for households. NEA expects an estimated 7.5 million people to be in fuel poverty even with the EPG remaining at current levels.

“Energy affordability is a long-term problem that needs a long-term solution,” Citizens Advice Chief Executive Officer Clare Moriarty said last week. “A social tariff protects millions of people from spending excessive amounts on their bills.”

Suppliers could begin to help customers cut costs by offering fixed deals, according to price-comparison website Uswitch. Fixed annual contracts below £2,500 would help reintroduce market competition and meet demand for stable pricing, it said.

“With current price-cap predictions for July at £2,153, households will need to think carefully before committing to a fixed deal in the coming months,” said Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch. “Some may want to lock in the certainty of a lower price sooner, ahead of next winter, and others may wait to see what happens to the market.”

