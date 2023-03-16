Couche-Tard to buy TotalEnergies assets for $3.3 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Couche-Tard to buy TotalEnergies assets for $3.3 billion

By Bloomberg
16/03/2023, 2:29 pm
© Bloombergtotalenergies novatek
Signage for TotalEnergies SE at the company's electric vehicle charging station in the La Defense business district in Paris

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. agreed to buy almost 2,200 gasoline stations in Europe from TotalEnergies for €3.1 billion ($3.3 billion).

Couche-Tard said Thursday it made a firm offer for all of the French oil company’s retail assets in Germany and the Netherlands, as well as a 60% stake in the businesses in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The Canadian company, whose brands include Circle K, has been looking for acquisitions since its bid to buy French retailer Carrefour failed two years ago amid government opposition.

The deal comes as fuel stations prepare to shift away from selling gasoline to becoming food and services pit-stops. The European Union aims to ban the sale of internal combustion-engine vehicles by 2035 as part of an effort to become carbon neutral by the middle of the century.

“The transformation of mobility is changing the way customers use service stations,” TotalEnergies Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in the statement. “This deep trend means that new services and new activities need to be developed, notably in the stores.”

The shift has spurred deals in the sector. Wm Morrison Supermarkets took control of insolvent UK convenience-store chain McColl’s Retail Group last year after a bidding war with EG Group, a service-station owner that’s controlled by the Issa brothers. The billionaire businessmen have made a series of retail acquisitions that include UK supermarket operator Asda.

Asda has also agreed to pay £600 million ($724 million) to buy gas stations from Co-operative Group, a deal that has raised concerns from the UK’s antitrust watchdog.

Charging points

The transaction announced Thursday will help TotalEnergies achieve its target of reducing its petroleum product sales by 30% by 2030 as part of the group’s plan to cuts carbon emissions. The company has divested its service station networks in Italy, Switzerland and the UK since 2015.

At the same time, TotalEnergies plans to deploy charging points on major roadways and in large cities in Europe. Electric vehicles will charge more often at home and at work rather than in service stations, it says. It is also developing a European network of hydrogen stations for trucks in partnership with Air Liquide.

TotalEnergies shares rose as much as 2.6% in Paris trading.

Couche-Tard will fund the acquisition with cash, existing credit facilities, a commercial paper program and a new term loan.

The assets had earnings of about €455 million last year, the company said. Couche-Tard plans to conclude the purchase before the end of 2023, though it’s subject to a consultation process with employee representatives.

The service stations will retain the TotalEnergies brand as long as the company supplies the fuel, at least five years. The French company will keep its activities related to off-station electric-vehicle charging, hydrogen retail and wholesale fuel, as well as the AS 24 service-station network for trucks.

