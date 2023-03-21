China’s Russian energy imports balloon to $88bn since war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

China’s Russian energy imports balloon to $88bn since war

By Bloomberg
21/03/2023, 6:54 am
© BloombergA valve control wheel connected to crude oil pipework in an oilfield near Dyurtyuli, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The flaring coronavirus outbreak will be a key issue for OPEC+ when it meets at the end of the month to decide on whether to delay a planned easing of cuts early next year. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
In the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, roiling energy markets across the globe, China’s appetite for Moscow’s oil, gas and coal has grown apace, with imports rising by more than half.

Beijing’s spending on Russian energy, including crude oil and products, coal and natural gas, ballooned to $88 billion in the year through February, according to Chinese customs figures, replacing other buyers that have shunned Russian exports because of the war. That compared to $57 billion in the previous 12 months.

China’s growing share of Russian exports is key to the increasingly asymmetric relationship between China and Russia, laid bare during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow this week. Russia receives a reliable source of funding for its war machine in spite of international sanctions, while its energy-hungry eastern neighbor gets to gorge on vast flows of fossil fuels, often bought at discounted rates.

China-Russia Gas Talks to Show How Much Xi Is Embracing Putin

The import data over the period show that Russia was China’s top supplier of crude, supplanting Saudi Arabia. It was also its second-biggest source of coal after Indonesia, and No. 3 for liquefied natural gas after Australia and Qatar. The last ranking doesn’t include the volumes of gas piped overland, which China stopped reporting at the start of last year.

Crude imports from Russia climbed to 89.3 million tons since the invasion of Ukraine, up from 78.4 million tons in the previous period, and pipping Saudi Arabia’s 86.8 million tons. Purchases of Russian LNG soared 52% to 6.86 million tons, while coal rose 33% to 76.4 million tons.

The increased appetite for Russian commodities came against a backdrop of broadly weaker Chinese demand in 2022, as Covid Zero, a property market in crisis, and slowing growth worldwide combined to keep a lid on its imports.

Among materials, refined aluminum imports nearly doubled to 538,607 tons, supporting Russian production as international sanctions cut trade to its usual buyers in Europe and elsewhere.

