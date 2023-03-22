Petrofac workers on BP assets take strike tally to 1,500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Petrofac workers on BP assets take strike tally to 1,500

By Ryan Duff
22/03/2023, 10:06 am
BP's Glen Lyon FPSO.
BP's Glen Lyon FPSO.

The strike action set to hit the Nort Sea has grown as Petrofac Unite Union members on BP installations have voted to take industrial action.

The contractors voted to strike in a fight for better pay, bringing the tally of North Sea workers that are taking industrial action in the coming weeks to 1,500.

In a ballot turnout of 73.4%, an “overwhelming” majority of 95.5%, around 90 workers, voted in support of strike action.

Unite industrial officer John Boland, on behalf of the Petrofac workforce across the various BP installations, said: “The overwhelming mandate in support of industrial action is a direct response to the corporate arrogance being displayed by BP Petrofac management.

“The company refuse to work with Unite to resolve a number of key concerns including pay.”

This outcome will see them join the 1,400 North Sea workers that were already set to strike in what Unite has described as a “tsunami” of unrest.

This dispute sees workers demand a better deal on jobs, pay and conditions.

North Sea workers strike © Supplied by Primat Recruitment
A worker on BP’s Clair Ridge platform, west of Shetland.

The BP Petrofac installations set to be hit by a fresh wave of strike action include Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, and the Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham added: “This is an emphatic vote for strike action. It signals that Unite’s members at BP Petrofac installations are absolutely determined to secure a fair deal from a sector that can more than easily afford to put pay up.

“Unite has warned of a tsunami of industrial unrest in the offshore sector due to the corporate greed of oil and gas operators and we will back our members all the way in their fight for good jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector.”

This comes after Sparrows managed to swerve industrial action as its workers on BP installations accepted a package which delivered the equivalent of a 10% pay rise.

Almost 50 offshore workers employed by the contractor were set to down tools before agreeing on a deal that guarantees them an extra three weeks of paid leave.

Those on Sparrow’s books were also granted overtime at time and a half, for hours worked above the normal 12-hour shift.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts