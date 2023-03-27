Aker Solutions lands contract worth up to £120m with Equinor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aker Solutions lands contract worth up to £120m with Equinor

By Ryan Duff
27/03/2023, 12:04 pm
© Supplied by Oyvind Hagen / Equinfire North Sea platform
The Asgard B semi-submersible production facility.

Aker Solutions, an engineering firm with offices in Aberdeen, has inked a “sizeable contract” with Norwegian energy giant, Equinor.

Aker Solutions (OSLO: AKSO) defines a “sizeable contract” as one signed for a value of between £39 million and £120m.

Under the agreement, Aker Solutions will tie back the two gas fields, previously known as Iris and Hades, now named Berling, to the Åsgard B platform.

The scope of this work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning.

The Aberdeen-based company says this work comprises of two EPCIC scopes, the first of which starts immediately with the second commencing in September this year.

Offshore mobilisation is set to begin in November 2025, the tie-back is to be completed in December 2027 and production is expected to begin in 2028.

The project is being managed from Aker Solutions‘ offices in central Norway while construction and prefabrication will be executed at the company’s yard in Egersund.

Paal Eikeseth, executive vice-president and head of Aker Solutions’ Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications (EMM) business, said: “The expected recoverable reserves are estimated to be around 45 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting mostly of gas.

“The tie-backs will enable a significant contribution to energy security in Europe.”

The engineering firm completed a project FEED in August 2022 and continued in an interim phase to further develop scope and optimize the technical solution for the tie-in at Åsgard B.

Berling is located on the Halten Bank in the Norwegian Sea, which stands around 14 miles south-east of the Åsgard field.

Mr Eikeseth added: “We are excited to follow this major development of Berling and continue the third consecutive tie-in project to Åsgard B following the Halten Øst and Smørbukk Nord projects.

“Together, these projects constitute a significant portfolio of modification projects at Åsgard B where existing infrastructure is being utilized.”

This comes soon after Aker Solutions reported pre-tax profits of 564 million NOK (£45.5m) for Q4 2022 – more than it did in full-year 2021.

Full year pre-tax profits more than tripled on the previous year to 1.7 billion NOK (£140m), as the engineering group reported “record high backlog and visibility towards 2027”.

